General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Explode Over Natalia’s Secret?

General Hospital spoilers for Thursday, April 10, promise a fiery episode full of secrets, confrontations, and unexpected alliances. Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) demands answers from Natalia Ramirez (Eva LaRue), while Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) needles Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison). Meanwhile, Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) sets her sights on uncovering Emma Scorpio-Drake’s (Braedyn Bruner) scandalous past.

At Drew’s place, tensions flare as Nina pushes his buttons and asks if he’s about to kick her out. Although Drew may hesitate, especially if Willow Corinthos (Katelyn MacMullen) shows up, he’ll make it clear Nina needs to tread carefully. Nina also offers Willow some advice, warning her about the risks of moving in with Drew, which could jeopardize Willow’s potential custody battle with Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell).

Over at Deception, Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) meets with Jenz Sidwell (Carlo Rota) to ensure they’re aligned. Despite Sidwell’s partnership with Deception, Maxie remains suspicious of his shady reputation.

Meanwhile, Jordan Ashford (Tanisha Harper) recruits Laura Collins (Genie Francis) for a covert plan. Although Jordan turned down Sidwell’s job offer, she may pretend to have a change of heart — with Laura playing a key role in the setup to bring Sidwell down.

Elsewhere, Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) enjoys some flirtation with Jack Brennan (Chris McKenna) and hints she’s ready for more. However, Carly’s plans could derail once drama involving Willow demands her attention.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson) alerts Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) to an urgent crisis. Despite Sasha’s fears, Jason assures her he’s got it under control.

Back with Sonny, he corners Natalia and forces her to admit that Sidwell is her ex-husband — a bombshell that leaves Sonny furious. Feeling betrayed, Sonny lashes out at Natalia for keeping such crucial information from him.

Elsewhere, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) issues a stern warning, and Vaughn (Bryce Durfee) sends Josslyn on a secret mission — one that likely targets Emma. Josslyn’s job is to cozy up to Emma and dig into the real reason behind her expulsion, an incident serious enough to involve an NDA.

In a preview clip, Emma smiles and tells Josslyn, “Look at us finally agreeing on something,” hinting that Josslyn may be gaining her trust — though setbacks are sure to follow.

General Hospital spoilers hint that as truths unravel and loyalties are tested, Sonny’s rage, Nina’s meddling, and Josslyn’s investigation will keep the drama at full throttle. Stay tuned to see who comes out on top and who crumbles under the pressure.