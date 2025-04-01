General Hospital Spoilers: Will Laura Collins Reveal the Mystery Donor at the Cardiac Center Dedication?

General Hospital spoilers for Tuesday, April 1, reveal an exciting episode featuring the unveiling of a mystery donor, a jaw-dropping statement from Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) to Jenz Sidwell (Carlo Rota), and emotional moments at the dedication of the new Dr. Monica Quartermaine (Leslie Charleson) Cardiac Care Center. As the celebration unfolds, surprises and heartfelt conversations will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

The city of Port Charles is buzzing with anticipation as Laura Collins (Genie Francis) prepares to deliver a speech at the grand opening ceremony. Meanwhile, Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) steps up to a new challenge during a conversation with Stella Henry (Vernee Watson) and Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner), hinting at something she is determined to make happen.

Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) will approach Laura about the identity of the mystery donor, but it appears Laura may already know who is behind the generous contribution. Given Sidwell’s recent attempts to build a charitable reputation in Port Charles, he is likely the benefactor behind the donation. His presence at the cardiac center’s dedication only adds fuel to the speculation.

In a dramatic moment, Lucy Coe will confront Sidwell with four words that promise to leave him stunned. While the exact phrase remains a mystery, it may be tied to the donation or Sidwell’s appearance at the event.

Meanwhile, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) will take a break from the ceremony to reconnect with Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) in the hospital chapel. Carly will become emotional as she reminisces about her late mother, Bobbie Spencer (Jacklyn Zeman), who dedicated her life to General Hospital. Sonny will comfort Carly and offer positive words about her future, reaffirming his unwavering belief in her strength.

Elsewhere, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) will make a lighthearted remark about General Hospital’s enduring legacy, while Felicia shares an uplifting message with Carly and Donna Corinthos (Scarlett Spears), suggesting that GH’s best years are still ahead.

Finally, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) and Ned Quartermaine (Wally Kurth) will take a moment to reflect at the memorial wall, honoring those who have left a lasting impact on the hospital and its community.

With heartfelt tributes, shocking revelations, and emotional connections, General Hospital’s anniversary episode promises to be one to remember. As Port Charles celebrates this milestone, fans can expect more drama, surprises, and touching moments in the days ahead. Stay tuned for more updates.