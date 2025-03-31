General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny and Jason Finally Uncover the Mastermind Behind the Hit?

The upcoming episode of General Hospital on Monday, March 31, promises intense action as chaos erupts at a crash site, a shocking betrayal looms, and Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) refuses to let a cold trail stop his search for answers. Here’s a look at what’s in store for Port Charles.

At Charlie’s Pub, Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) questions whether Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) should be there, considering his recent bar fight with Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson). However, Lucky is preoccupied elsewhere, chasing after Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) after her unsettling comments.

Lucky soon finds himself at a harrowing crash scene where Ric Lansing (Rick Hearst) has run off the road with Elizabeth Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) in the passenger seat. As paramedics rush to help, a panicked Lucky is held back, fearing the worst. Meanwhile, Kristina is horrified when she realizes her actions—tampering with Ric’s brakes—led to this disaster.

Elsewhere, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) deals with a rebellious Emma Drake (Braedyn Bruner), who has chained herself to the Quartermaine crypt in protest. Emma feels betrayed when Anna calls for bolt cutters, and tensions rise as Anna delivers a stern lecture. However, new evidence from Mac Scorpio (John J. York) could shift Anna’s perspective.

Advertisement

Drew Quartermaine (Cameron Mathison) is determined to demolish the Quartermaine crypt, issuing ruthless orders to ensure it happens no matter the cost. But Ezra Boyle (Daniel Cosgrove) may not be as loyal as Drew believes, setting the stage for an inevitable betrayal. Meanwhile, Kai Taylor (Jens Austin Astrup) informs Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali) about a risky surgery offer, leaving her deeply concerned.

Over in Toronto, Sonny and Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) interrogate Soliski, who is held at gunpoint. Soliski is trapped—if he talks, he dies, but if he stays silent, Jason and Sonny may eliminate him anyway. The situation takes a dangerous turn when Soliski makes a desperate move, potentially sealing his fate before he can reveal the truth. Despite this setback, Sonny remains convinced they are close to uncovering the mastermind behind the hit.

As lives hang in the balance and betrayals threaten to change the game, General Hospital promises a gripping episode filled with high-stakes action. Will Sonny and Jason finally get the answers they need, or will their lead vanish into thin air? Stay tuned for all the twists and turns in Port Charles.