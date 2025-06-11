General Hospital Spoilers: Will Michael Flee the Country With the Kids Amid Custody Chaos?

General Hospital spoilers for Wednesday, June 11, promise a dramatic turn in the custody battle between Michael Corinthos and Drew Cain. With tensions rising and secrets out, Michael is ready to make a drastic move—one that could rip his family apart and send shockwaves through Port Charles.

Michael Corinthos (Rory Gibson) is set on leaving the country with Wiley and Amelia, convinced he's won the custody war. His announcement stuns Carly, Jason, and Sonny, who may try to reason with him. Meanwhile, Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison) confidently tells Willow and Nina that it’s “game over” now that Michael’s secret baby with Sasha is exposed, claiming it’s the nail in the coffin that will give Willow full custody.

As the custody battle unfolds, Nina confronts Drew, furious over his manipulation of Wiley. She accuses him of exploiting the child’s confusion and destroying any chance of peaceful negotiation with Michael. Emotions run high as each side digs in, and the fallout begins to ripple across their families.

Elsewhere in Port Charles, Kai Taylor admits to Trina that he overheard Curtis plotting to use Jacinda against Drew. Curtis later hires Felicia Scorpio to help track Jacinda down. In another corner of town, Isaiah Gannon supports Portia after an emotional breakdown, suggesting she take time off. Meanwhile, Jordan works to gain Jenz Sidwell’s trust, hoping to set her own plan in motion.

As Michael prepares to take Wiley and Amelia away, his actions could escalate the custody feud to a whole new level. With secrets, betrayals, and shifting alliances, Wednesday’s episode is set to deliver emotional punches and game-changing decisions. Don’t miss what could be the most pivotal moment yet in the Corinthos custody saga.

