General Hospital Spoilers: Will Nina’s Scheme Protect Willow’s Marriage?

On General Hospital, Monday, September 30, Curtis Ashford starts asking questions, curious about Nina Reeves' intentions involving Drew Quartermaine and Willow Corinthos. As secrets unfold, Nina’s plot to protect Willow’s marriage stirs confusion, while a returning Lucky Spencer brings emotional turmoil to Elizabeth Baldwin.

General Hospital Spoilers Highlights

Curtis approaches Nina to understand her involvement with Drew and Willow. Nina, determined to support Willow’s marriage, hints that keeping Drew distracted is part of her plan, though she’s unsure about her future with him. While Nina continues to play her part by publicly pretending to be with Drew, only time will reveal if their faux relationship could turn into something real.

Meanwhile, at General Hospital, Terry Randolph checks in on Elizabeth Baldwin, asking if Lucky Spencer’s return brings any good for her. Elizabeth opens up about her mixed emotions, finding comfort in Terry’s support as they navigate this complicated time.

Lucky, guilt-ridden, visits Lulu Spencer, who is in critical condition due to her failing liver. Regretful that he couldn’t come home sooner, Lucky wishes he had been there to prevent the dire situation.

Elsewhere, Jack Brennan questions Robert Scorpio about Holly Sutton, sensing her potential to stir up trouble in Port Charles. Mac Scorpio also confronts Holly, unconvinced by her evasive answers. Holly’s involvement in stealing a diamond during her escape may signal more chaos ahead.

Anna Devane, shaken by the events, confides in Felicia Scorpio about her mission, hinting at unexpected developments—possibly even the kiss she shared with Jason Morgan during their captivity. Jason, meanwhile, faces questions from Carly Spencer about their recent mission, revealing Holly Sutton’s unexpected presence.

As Port Charles braces for more upheaval, Nina’s actions, Holly’s secrets, and Lucky’s return promise to shake things up. With lives and relationships hanging in the balance, General Hospital teases more dramatic twists as these characters’ stories unfold.

