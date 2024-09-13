General Hospital Spoilers: Will Sonny Keep Alexis and Kristina Out of Prison?

On the September 13 episode of General Hospital, tensions run high as Sonny Corinthos vows to protect his loved ones from legal trouble. Meanwhile, Felicia Scorpio stuns Mac with a surprising theory, and Mac finds himself making a critical arrest.

Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) pushes Jack Brennan (Charles Mesure) to meet her demands, despite his reluctance to take orders from her. Though Brennan might comply, he makes it clear that Anna will owe him for this favor, likely tied to the ongoing search for Lucky Spencer (Jonathan Jackson) in Africa—a mission Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) has agreed to lead. Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) worries about the risks Jason faces, but insists that Lulu Spencer’s (Alexa Havins) life is in jeopardy, leaving no time for hesitation.

At the Quartermaine mansion, Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliot) overhears Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) and Lois Cerullo (Rena Sofer) discussing baby plans. Disapproving of the idea, Tracy voices her objections, sparking a clash with Lois, who insists it’s none of her business. Meanwhile, Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) shares a new theory with Mac Scorpio (John J. York), suggesting that Tracy’s interest in Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) may be the reason behind her outburst at Sasha Gilmore Corbin (Sofia Mattsson).

Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) meets with Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) to discuss the investigation into John “Jagger” Cates (Adam J. Harrington). Worried that Alexis might reveal information to the authorities, Sonny urges caution, promising that neither Alexis nor Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Kate Mansi) will go to prison. Sonny vows to do whatever it takes to protect them.

Meanwhile, Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) hints to Kristina about building a strong case against someone else for the police, as they strategize together. However, trouble brews as Molly Lansing-Davis (Kristen Vaganos) makes a move that could land Kristina in hot water. Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) summons a suspect to the station, potentially putting Kristina in the spotlight.

In a final twist, Mac Scorpio steps up to arrest someone, but whether this involves Agent Cates’ demise or another case remains to be seen.

As Sonny works to shield his family from legal consequences and Felicia’s theory about Tracy takes shape, the stakes continue to rise in Port Charles. With Mac making a crucial arrest, the drama is far from over. Stay tuned for more twists and turns as the action unfolds on General Hospital.

