What Next For Kate Middleton In The Wake Of Winning Cancer Battle? Source Reveals

Kate Middleton surely gave a glimmer of hope to people who are going through cancer with a new heartfelt video with her family. Now, a source has shared about her future plans.

An insider in her circle told People magazine that the Princess of Wales, “Had a lovely summer and is very focused on her wellbeing. She is definitely going to be doing less.”

According to the publication, Middleton will take a more relaxed schedule for the rest of the year which includes a chosen public appearance as her slow return to her royal responsibilities. The decision in terms of the next year entirely relies on medical advice.

The Princess of Wales's primal focus is to heal and spend time with her family. There is a probability that she will be in attendance during Remembrance Day with the royal family in November and is currently organizing the yearly carol concert at Westminster Abbey for December.

Middleton shared a heartfelt yet emotional video on September 9 in which her husband, Prince William, and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis were also featured.

She truthfully mentioned her difficult journey battling cancer and how her outlook on life has altered. In the video, she revealed that she finished her chemotherapy and her main focus is to better when it comes to her health.

The video showcased very wholesome moments of the family, with their children playing together and Prince William also joining them. The intimate glimpses of the couple were also captured making the clip more candid.

The video was shot with a very serene background that helped out in delivering the message powerfully to the viewers. According to the publication, the Princess of Wales isn't expected to entirely resume her royal duties anytime soon.

Middleton has previously told the outlet that she faces both “good days” and “bad days” so the palace would not be releasing any warning ahead of any of her appearances as her priority is to heal.

Amid her cancer battle, she attended the Trooping of Colors parade in June, the Wimbledon tennis championships in July, and on August 25, she along with her husband, drove to church near Balmoral Castle in Scotland which is the royal family summer sanctuary.

