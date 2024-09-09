Will Kate Middleton Attend Annual War Memorial Event In November? Here’s What Reports Say

Kate Middleton might soon make a public appearance amid her ongoing cancer treatment. According to a report in The Sunday Times, the princess of Wales hopes to “potentially” join her husband, Prince William, and father-in-law, King Charles, and the rest of the royal family on Remembrance Sunday in November and pay tribute to the fallen soldiers.

On November 10, the royals, politicians and military leaders annually gather at the Cenotaph memorial in Whitehall, London, known as one of the most significant dates in the royal calendar. However, the Princess of Wales’s attendance at the event may vary depending on her health at the time. In June, she admitted to having “good days” amid the bad ones during her chemotherapy treatment, but whenever possible, she looks forward to being actively involved in her work. As she mentioned in her cancer revelation video in March, work brings her “a deep sense of joy."

On Friday, September 6, Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of Middleton congratulating adventurer and TV presenter Dwayne Fields on becoming the new Chief Scout of Scouts UK—an organization the Princess is co-president of alongside Queen Elizabeth's cousin, Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent.

"Looking forward to working with you!" she wrote and signed it off with her initial C, hinting at her future appearances. In March, Middleton shared her cancer diagnosis with the world through a heartfelt video on Instagram. Since then, she’s rarely made public appearances except at the annual Trooping the Colour parade that honors the King in June.

In July, the Princess made a rare appearance at the Wimbledon tennis championships alongside her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and her sister, Pippa Middleton. To celebrate the commencing of the 2024 Paris Olympics and wish Team UK the best of luck, the Prince and Princess of Wales recorded a joint video— which also featured other celebs— praising the athletes.

As for her recovery and date of her return to public duties, there's been no explicit information. An insider source told PEOPLE over the summer that the Princess is deliberately not put under any kind of pressure to start active duty. "It’s good not to feel under pressure and just take her time and have slow days if she needs to,” the source added.