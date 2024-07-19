Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars Season 2 Episode 8 Recap and Key Highlights

Welcome back to another thrilling episode of Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars! As the competition heats up, the show is inching closer to its grand finale. With only seven contestants left, each episode has high-stakes challenges and dramatic moments.

Season 2, Episode 8, which aired on July 17, 2024, proved to be a game-changer. Titled Breakfast Bootcamp, this episode tested the contestants like never before. It showcased their ability to handle intense pressure and led to some surprising eliminations. Here’s a closer look at the action-packed episode and its impact on the remaining contestants.

Breakfast challenge at the savory grill

In this episode, the contestants faced their toughest challenge yet: preparing a full English breakfast. They cooked at The Savoy Grill, one of Gordon Ramsay’s favorite dining spots.

The challenge was designed to test their skills in both front-of-house (FOH) and back-of-house (BOH) operations. Gordon Ramsay and Lisa Vanderpump kicked off the episode by serving a traditional English breakfast to the contestants. They then revealed that the real task was to run the breakfast service the following day.

Team assignments and roles

The contestants were split into two teams: Team Vanderpump, consisting of Jess, Erica, Nicholas, and Roman, and Team Ramsay, featuring Liz, Ali, and Andrew. Andrew was appointed as the team leader for the back-of-house (BOH) service, while Liz and Erica took on roles in the front-of-house (FOH).

Despite his kitchen experience, Nicholas opted for a FOH role to showcase his other skills, which created some tension since his expertise could have been valuable in the kitchen. Jess, who had limited cooking experience, was assigned to the BOH, raising concerns among the team. Roman and Ali also joined the BOH, with Andrew overseeing both kitchen and service coordination.

A rocky start to breakfast service

The day began at 2 a.m. with a crash course from restaurant experts. The back-of-house (BOH) team learned to prepare dishes like English breakfast, French toast, and Eggs Benedict, while the front-of-house (FOH) team received a quick guide on five-star service.

Andrew's kitchen staff had to handle a variety of dishes, including English breakfast, pancakes, French toast, and soaked salmon. However, the service was marred by numerous issues: soggy French toast, cold sausages, and orders sent to the wrong tables. The FOH team also faced challenges, with Nicholas forgetting important dietary requests.

Gordon Ramsay criticized Jess’ French toast for being soggy and noted that the sausages were cold. There were also problems with incorrect orders, such as serving eggs to a customer who requested a dairy-free meal. Liz faced criticism for poor service and mishandling a napkin.

Disasters and disappointments

The breakfast service ended in disaster, with customers facing long waits and some tables leaving without being served. Gordon Ramsay was visibly frustrated and described the team’s performance as a “sh*t show” during The Grilling segment. He highlighted communication failures between front-of-house (FOH) and back-of-house (BOH) and criticized individual mistakes.

Andrew was blamed for overloading himself with tasks.

Jess faced backlash for her French toast preparation.

Nicholas was criticized for communication issues, particularly regarding the egg-free order.

Liz was noted for poor service and the napkin incident.

As a result of the poor service, Liz Aust and Nicholas Ducos were eliminated from the competition. Despite these setbacks, Gordon Ramsay congratulated the remaining five contestants, marking the beginning of the semi-finals.

