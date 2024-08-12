'Grateful': Jessica Alba Shares Glimpse Of Her Mykonos Vacation With Family; See HERE

Jessica Alba, the mother of three, recently took to her Instagram and shared a video showing glimpses of the gala time she had at the beach getaway on the Greek island of Mykonos. The video was shared on Peggy Gou's song "(It Goes Like) Nanana” in the background. The clip also included a to-do list for the travelers.

Jessica was seen enjoying a gorgeous spread of food and drinks with her husband Cash Warren, and her three kids - daughters Honor, 16, and Haven, 12, and son Hayes, 6. In another clip, entertainers wearing sequin-clad outfits entertained the family, while the actress and Honest Company founder can be seen relaxing with a glass of wine.

ALSO READ: Kehlani Responds to Custody Dispute Amid Cult Claims By Ex Javaughn Young-White

Sharing the post, Jessica Alba wrote a caption for having a great time in Greece. She began with, "Grateful for an amazing week in paradise 🧿☀️👙🐚🌈 ," following which she jotted down tips for travelers who might want to visit this place. She wrote, "There are sooo many delicious restaurants with the best vibes, food & views on the island."

Jessica recommended many restaurants, including the beachside place with entertainers called Scorpios and upscale fine-dining spots like Nōema. Recommending the villa that they rented for their family of five, and thanking them for all the help, she wrote, "Not only was the house stunning, but Zack and Anna were absolutely incredible - they went above and beyond making sure that each day was planned perfectly, we went to all of the best places, ate the yummiest food and truly had an amazing week. Thank you for everything! 🫶🏽."

Advertisement

The Fantastic Four actress finally explained all the activities that travelers can do during their vacation. In her post, Jessica Alba further stated, "There are so many beautiful beaches and beach clubs on the island - we got loungers at @santamarinamykonos and @alemagou_mykonos and had the best days. Thank you @mykonosboattrips - we had such a blast on the island, Paros & Antiparos, Rhinea and Delos (I highly recommend getting a guide to learn about this fascinating place)."

She even joked about going on inner tubing with the kids and the dad (her husband) and noted it to be as epic. In the previous week, Jessica shared a few more snaps from her trip to Greece, where she posed with her daughters who have grown up to be just as tall as their mother. In another snap, the full family posed for the camera. The actress’s Instagram handle is now filled with her vacation photos.

Advertisement

Well, Jessica Alba spent a gala time in Greece with her husband and kids, and there’s no doubt about it. What are your thoughts about her vacation-y post? Isn’t her caption with recommendations of restaurants and fun sports quite detailed? Are you planning a trip anytime soon? Let us know in the comments.

ALSO READ: 'We Were All So F***ing Tired’: Kit Harington REVEALS Why Game Of Thrones Final Season Was Rushed