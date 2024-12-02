Grey’s Anatomy Showrunners Set To Bring New Drama About Queen Elizabeth I To Life; Details

Grey’s Anatomy has been one of the most popular and longest-running medical dramas on the screens. To increase their versatility, the former creators of the show are set to come up with a new period drama revolving around the life of Queen Elizabeth I.

The show will be titled Majesty and account for the events of the monarch’s place in the court of the notorious King Henry VIII.

Moreover, the makers of the series will focus on the conspiracy theories that surrounded the life of the monarch, who became the Queen of reign a decade after the death of her father, King Henry. She went on to rule for 50 years.

Previously, many movies and TV shows have been built around the storyline of the prestigious personality, including a Cate Blanchett movie and a Helen Mirren mini-series.

Meanwhile, addressing the audience about the new show, the showrunners released a statement that read, “Majesty is an emotional, funny, and contemporary-feeling alternate history about how three outsiders try to stay alive while hiding a secret that, if discovered, would rock England to its foundations.”

ALSO READ: Where Is Queen Elizabeth's Engagement Ring After Her Demise? Lets find Out

They further shared, “Majesty allows us to have fun with history while illuminating who we are now. This show is a pure wish-fulfilment of how people devoted to the public good suddenly find themselves in a position to make a difference.”

Advertisement

Furthermore, the showrunners spilled beans, bringing in one of the most popular UK directors, In Strong.

The filmmaker talked about his vision for the show and stated that it is “a director's dream as we get to re-imagine and recreate an iconic piece of English history and tell a period story that looks stunning.”

The project will officially go on the floors next year, with the ITV CEO, Polly Hill, overseeing the works on the show.

Hill claimed that the series is a “perfect illustration of the range of drama that we want to see on ITV as we continue to strive to make the best and most ambitious mainstream drama for our UK audiences.”

Further details on the cast and the release date of Majesty will be revealed soon.

ALSO READ: King Charles Reveals Late Queen Elizabeth Chose To Spend Her Last Days In THIS Country; Calls It 'Uniquely Special Place'