Is Meghan Markle Struggling to Find Celebrity Guests for Her Podcast? Source Claims Duchess Has ‘Lack of Appeal’

Meghan Markle is reportedly "finding it impossible" to book celebrity guests for her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder. A source informed RadarOnline.com that the Duchess of Sussex has been eyeing A-list stars to join her on her podcast, but the interest is not reciprocated.

A media insider revealed that she has "dialed all the big names, but no one's picked up." Moreover, the lack of a high-profile guest list has raised eyebrows. It claimed that with no Taylor Swift, Beyonce, or even Hailey Bieber on board, Markle's guest list lacks luster.

It could also prove to be a major issue in the future, considering the theme of her podcast is female empowerment. "That's a problem! It speaks volumes for her pulling power. She's not happy about her lack of appeal," the insider added.

Another source has claimed that the Suits actress has failed to bag even mid-tier celebrities. A Hollywood PR expert alleged that she's reached out to influencers, startup CEOs, and women eager to snag the opportunity to be on her podcast.

"Not exactly the red-carpet royalty Meghan was banking on," the expert added. They explained that having A-listers on a show requires industry connections, and the Duchess doesn't possess such an outreach at the moment.

She has often been a subject of criticism in the media, which has possibly impacted her reputation in the industry. "No one is picking up their phone to that diva!" the insider boldly stated.

Markle received online hate when she corrected comedian, writer, and producer Mindy Kaling for addressing her by her last name on her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

Moreover, her husband, Prince Harry, is currently embroiled in legal drama over security in the UK. The Duchess would be required to make a strong standing in the industry to bring her ambitious vision to life.

"She needs to be able to turn this tide and attract the star power needed to elevate her podcast into a must-listen experience," the expert added.

