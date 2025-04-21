Gwyneth Paltrow Candidly Praises 'Fun' Timothée Chalamet as a 'Man Who Takes Work Seriously' During Intimate Marty Supreme Scenes

Gwyneth Paltrow never shies away from speaking her mind, and she did the same while talking about Timothée Chalamet, who stars alongside her upcoming and highly anticipated film, Marty Supreme.

In a conversation with Vanity Fair, Paltrow described Chalamet as “such a thinking man’s sex symbol.” She went on to say that the Little Women actor is “very polite, properly raised, I was going to say ‘kid,’” but she reportedly corrected herself.

The Iron Man actress continued, “He’s a man who takes his work really seriously and is a fun partner.”

During the interview, the veteran star also spoke about intimacy coordinators. She told the outlet that she didn’t know they existed. When the intimacy coordinator for her upcoming film asked if she would be comfortable with a certain move, Paltrow responded by saying that she came from an era when one simply got “naked,” got onto the bed, and “the camera’s on.”

She revealed that she asked the intimacy coordinator to “step a little bit back.” The actress explained that while she isn’t sure what it’s like for “kids who are starting out,” if someone were to say, “Okay, and then he’s going to put his hand here”—she said this while reportedly laying her hand on her own shoulder—she would feel “very stifled by that” as an artist.

As for Marty Supreme, the upcoming A24 venture also features Fran Drescher, Abel Ferrara, Tyler, the Creator, Sandra Bernhard, and many others.

The exciting project is directed by Josh Safdie and is slated for release on December 25, 2025.

