‘Had A 10 To 20 Percent Chance Of Survival’: RHOC Alum Vicki Gunvalson Recalls Fighting ‘Deadly’ Infection

Vicki Gunvalson, who is well-known for her role in The Real Housewives of Orange County, recently revealed that she had a very serious infection with a low survival rate. She candidly shared details about her frightening experience.

Entertainment Weekly reported that the reality star had been diagnosed with a sinus infection before going on a trip to Europe with her family in August. After returning home, she was prescribed antibiotics. However, Gunvalson started experiencing amnesia and symptoms similar to those of a stroke. During her second visit to the hospital, it was discovered that the infection had become potentially life-threatening.

He recalled the terrifying experience while conversing about it in the new episode of her podcast titled, My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast.

RHOC star stated, “I said, did I hear this right that I had a 10 to 20 percent (chance of) survival?” That was when she learned that the sepsis that went into her body was “deadly”, and she survived it. She was told that she would be okay in a while.

According to the outlet, Gunvalson recalled being at the hair salon last Thursday, but she was missing for one to two hours and does not remember where she was.

She got to the office and she had a client visiting her. The Bravo star added that Olivia, the daughter of her boyfriend, Michael Smith, who works with her, said that she was “talking gibberish” and penning an email that failed to make sense. It occurred to her client, who was a retired ER physician, that she could probably be suffering from a stroke.

Advertisement

This is when Olivia took her to the hospital and called her father, who was out of town then. During that time, the reality star claimed that she was “misdiagnosed” and was treated for a sinus infection.

After she was sent home, her condition turned deadly. When her boyfriend arrived at her home, he claimed to have found her in a bathtub filled with water, unconscious.

As per the publication, Smith stated that one of the “scariest things” for him was when he walked in and for some reason, Gunvalson decided to take a bath. He added, “So she's in the bathtub with water and I walk in and she's pretty much passed out," Smith continued, "So I grabbed her, that was scary, and I grabbed her, pulled her out of the water, put her in bed."

The reality star slept for almost 14 hours, which resulted in her boyfriend realizing that something was not right. He stated that he attempted to get her out of bed, but she was unaware of where she was.

Advertisement

Smith took her to the hospital, where they found out that she had pneumonia. He shared, “She had a massive infection... it was actually sepsis, but it was pneumonia.”

Smith shared that they elaborated that when one’s body is fighting that huge and “dangerous” infection, that person's entire body “attacks it.” As per the outlet, the infection also impacted her brain function.

Gunvalson was released from the hospital after watchful care at the hospital and taking steroids and antibiotics. As of now, she has not entirely recovered. The reality show star said that she is having difficulty “getting it up,” which is huge for her. She mentioned that she has been feeling weak.

In expressing her gratitude for her boyfriend and his daughter saving her life, she said, "I really believe I had guardian angels with me with Olivia and Michael, and my friend Tina was there and just getting me care." The reality TV star also mentioned that she could not have made it through the experience alone and that she is still dealing with some "trauma" from the incident. When asked why she cries so much by Smith, she admitted that she does not have an answer.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Top 10 Moments At Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour As Singer Wraps Up European Leg