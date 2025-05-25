Hailey Bieber DITCHES Husband Justin Bieber After Mean Comment, Joins Besties Kylie and Kendall Jenner For Night Out: PIC

Hailey Bieber enjoyed herself at the party with her longtime friends, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. The Rhode founder let herself loose amid her husband Justin Bieber’s controversial congratulatory message over her Vogue cover appearance.

The businesswoman’s enjoyment came a day after the musician was snapped shirtless on an outing in Beverly Hills.

As for her look for the night, Baldwin-Bieber slipped into a beige mini dress. The outfit was simple with buttons on the top. She threw her hair back in a sleek bun. For her jewelry, the entrepreneur opted for dainty gold earrings.

She kept her makeup light and glossy lips to go with the look. As for the celebrations, Hailey partied at an event that was thrown in collaboration between Kylie Jenner’s brand and London fashion designer Dilara Findikoglu.

Jenner put up the picture of Bieber on her Instagram story, where she was seen adorably posing as the flash hit her face. As for the media personalities, Kylie donned a plunging red dress, which she showed off in her selfie video. Kendall, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a black dress with lace along the midriff.

Khloe Kardashian also attended the party. She panned her camera across the room to give a glimpse of the event to her fans.

Meanwhile, Hailey’s attendance at the celebrations came after her magazine cover appearance. The mom of one talked about the struggles she faced postpartum and how the news of the divorce with Justin affected her.

As for the Baby singer, Bieber shared a picture of the magazine, and in the now-deleted caption, he wrote, “For some reason, I felt so disrespected. I thought I gotta get even. I think as we mature, we realize that we’re not helping anything by getting even. we’re honestly just prolonging what we really want which is intimacy and connection.”

He further added, “So baby u already know but forgive me for saying u wouldn’t get a vogue cover cuz clearly i was sadly mistaken.”

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber got married in 2018 and welcomed their first son in August 2024.

