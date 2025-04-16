Khloé Kardashian Reveals Reaction to Finding Out Lamar Odom Cheating on Her: ‘I Just Started Going Ballistic…’

Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom may be living their separate lives at the moment, but the fashion icon has a lot of things on her mind that she recently spilled out. The Good American co-founder recently recalled the time she found out her former husband being in an awkward scenario, and cheating on her.

Making an appearance on the Call Her Dady podcast, Khloé Kardashian reflected on how she had gone all crazy upon finding Lamar Odom with another girl.

"We were married. He was doing his thing, and he went down to some motel in Downtown L.A. and was with a girl," Khloé Kardashian stated on the April 16 episode of the aforementioned podcast. Recalling the event, the reality star even mentioned that she would have been around 26 years old back then.

As per The Kardashian star, she tracked down what room Lamar Odom was in and when she got to it, she saw through the window that the NBA star and a girl "were either naked or she was in lingerie, something like that."

When she knocked on the door, the couple inside the room answered, following which Khloé Kardashian mentioned on the podcast, "I just started going ballistic."

Khloé Kardashian even mentioned that she had to attend a cowboy-themed birthday party for her eldest sister Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s daughter Penelope the next day.

However, while she was at the party, her knuckles were bloody and gross. To cover her hand, she had simply wrapped a bandana around it. Recalling the party, Khloé Kardashian even joked that she fit in the party with her look and that she was acting as if nothing had happened with her previously.

For those who are unversed, Khloé Kardashian and Lamar Odom were married between 2009 and 2016.

