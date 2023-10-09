'You put the no in monogamy': Is Drake hinting at former romance with Hailey Bieber in song Bahamas Promises? Fans think so

Hailey Bieber celebrated her fifth wedding anniversary with Justin Bieber last month but she has her share of past relationships including Shawn Mendes and Drake, as per reports. The latter released his latest studio album For All The Dogs on October 6, 2023, containing 23 songs for fans to enjoy. One particular track titled Bahamas Promises, which is number 10 on the listing, has caught the attention of netizens because of the namedropping in its lyrics.

The more than three-minute tune mentions a woman named Hailey as Drake sings about betrayal and broken trust. Fans have since been speculating if the Hailey in question is Hailey Bieber, previously Hailey Baldwin. For those unaware, the two were romantically linked back in 2016. Here's what we know about the song and the following rumors.

Is Drake hinting at romance with Hailey Bieber in song?

The lyrics of Bahamas Promises say, "Hailey, it's sad that I know all the tea / Broken pinky promises / You f*cked up our Bahamas trip / I know that you're not for me." Drake further sings, "I'm tired of your apologies / You put the 'No' in monogamy / You know that you're not for me." The song continues, "You're livin' in my mind for free / And for someone you don't miss / I sure feel like somebody you need." He croons "You should've been with me."

The song also mentions, "The list of things we could've been / Damn / Guess I'll see you in my dreams." For the unversed, Drake and Hailey were rumored to be dating back in 2016. The two were spotted on dinner dates around the time. Speculations sparked further when the rapper was spotted wearing an H necklace, making fans believe they were getting serious.

More about Hailey Bieber and Drake

That year, Justin recorded his version of Drake's song Hotline Bling with reports claiming he did so because he was jealous of the musician's relationship with Hailey. "Justin is telling Hailey that Drake is a player and she should watch herself around him at all costs," a source told Hollywood Life at the time. Another source dished to People about Hailey and Drake after Memorial Day, "Drake and Hailey are dating super casually, but he is really into her."

"They were having a lot of fun together and were very affectionate," they added. What makes netizens speculate the namedropping in the song in particular is the spelling of the name Hailey and the fact that Justin proposed to the model in the Bahamas. The latter two got married in 2018 and hosted another gorgeous ceremony in 2019 in South Carolina.

