Hailey's Sad to See Everyone Being So Hard on Justin Bieber After Viral Coachella Videos; Doesn't Want Divorce: Report

Hailey and Justin Bieber are reportedly going strong despite rumors of trouble in their marriage. According to a report, she is sad to see people questioning the state of the singer's mental health after videos of their Coachella outing went viral online.

A source close to the couple told People that the two are tired of people turning everything that he does into something bad. He added that Justin is just having fun and has Hailey's full support.

The source vehemently denied rumors of a rift between the couple and said that Hailey doesn't want a divorce. "Hailey is not on the verge of wanting a divorce or leaving him. It's just completely untrue," the source told the publication. "If anything, she's sad about how hard everyone is being on him now that he finally is coming back out of his shell."

Last weekend, Justin sparked controversy after being spotted smoking marijuana beside his 15-year-old brother, Jaxon, at Coachella. His 16-year-old sister, Jazmyn, also joined him and his wife at the festival.

On Monday, the singer reshared several of Jazmyn's festival posts on his Instagram Stories, including a heartwarming clip of her dancing with Hailey. Justin and Hailey are parents to their 7-month-old son, Jack Blues.

Meanwhile, on Easter, Hailey posted a series of heartfelt snaps on Instagram, featuring her son Jack in a yellow onesie adorned with a blue bunny. The post also included a throwback picture from last year's Easter when she was still pregnant. "This Easter vs. Last Easter hehe (bunny emojis)," she captioned the post.

Earlier this month, the couple stepped out for a lunch date in Los Angeles. Dressed in matching all-black outfits, the couple dispelled separation rumors as they walked hand-in-hand. After Coachella's first weekend, the two again stepped out for a dinner date at Alba restaurant in West Hollywood. Despite multiple public appearances, the couple continues to face divorce rumors.

Hailey and Justin tied the knot in 2018 in a civil ceremony at a New York City courthouse. They also had a more traditional wedding ceremony in South Carolina in 2019.

