Halle Berry Recalls Being Restrained In The Woods While Filming Alexandre Aja’s Film Never Let Go: 'It Became The Scariest Place...'

Halle Berry recently opened up about her experience filming Alexandre Aja’s latest survival horror thriller, Never Let Go. In the movie, Berry portrays the character of a mother of two young boys, Samuel and Nolan, who live in a cabin in a remote forest.

The Academy Award-winning actress shared that while filming this project in the woods, they faced several challenges and mentioned that the location became suspenseful at night due to unfamiliar sounds, noting that there were bears and other animals. Read on further to know more details!

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Halle Berry talked about filming her new movie Never Let Go and shared how she loved playing this strong character. Berry told the publication, "We were really in the woods in the middle of nowhere in a house that we found," explaining that this setting was practical and enchanting. The way the natural light filtered through the trees during daytime shoots created a magical, fairytale-like atmosphere that added a unique charm to the film.

However, the Moonfall actress mentioned that the place became the "scariest" during the night shoot because there were "sounds we didn't recognize. We didn't know what those animals were." She added that bears were in the area, and they kept bear spray readily available because they never knew when they might wander onto the set, which occurred "many times."

According to the official synopsis, in this new psychological thriller/horror, an evil force begins to take over the world outside their home, leaving a mother (played by Berry) and her twin sons with only their house and family bond for protection. They constantly remind each other to 'never let go' and must connect all the time, even using ropes to tether themselves together. However, when one of the boys starts to doubt the reality of the evil, their bonds are broken, leading to a terrifying and intense struggle for survival that will surely keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Berry further shared that the frightening nature of the environment contributed to their performances, explaining that they needed to experience both the 'wonder and the fear' of the world around them to portray their characters effectively. She noted that the woods became a character "in and of itself" in the film.

Halle Berry told the outlet that she loved playing protective, strong mother roles, noting that they resonate with her. However, she highlighted that this particular role allowed her to explore the "darker" side of a strong mother.

The Kings actress explained that her character was grappling with her generational trauma while striving to be a protective "mama bear." Berry added, "I thought that would be an interesting challenge."

Meanwhile, Never Let Go will be released in theaters on September 20, 2024.