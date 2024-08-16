'I'm So Brat Now': Halle Berry Reveals If She Would Consider Reprising Her Catwoman Character Again

Halle Berry has played many influential roles throughout her career, including the beloved comic book character Patience Phillips, a.k.a. Catwoman. She portrayed this role in Pitof's 2004 superhero movie, which received mixed reviews and failed at the global box office.

While fans hope to see her return as Catwoman, Berry recently shared her thoughts on whether she would ever consider taking on this role again on the big screen.



Halle Berry recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to discuss her latest spy action comedy-thriller film, The Union. Berry also reflected on her 2004 superhero movie Catwoman. Fallon showed the audience her latest viral images with cats, which she posted last month on Instagram, marking the film's anniversary.

The Moonfall actress narrated an intriguing story behind those pictures, saying, "Just in time for our 20th anniversary, these four little black cats showed up in my yard," adding, "Like, these are rescue kitties that showed up in my bushes."

The host then asked the actress to share her experience from the movie and if she remembers any fond memories, to which the Perfect Stranger actress said she "loved it." Berry admitted, "It got panned — the critics said it s**ked," referring to the poor reception Catwoman received at the time of its release.

The actress said that the children have found the film on the internet and now they love it, expressing that it is so "vindicating because now they're saying it's cool and what the heck was everybody's problem with it?" She quipped, "So I'm like, 'I'm so brat now.'"

Advertisement

When Jimmy Fallon asked if she would ever reprise her role as Patience Phillips/Catwoman two decades later, Berry said she wouldn't rule it out—though she has one condition. The actress replied, "Maybe if I could direct it. Maybe!" Fallon added, "I would love to see it."

ALSO READ: Mark Wahlberg Reveals He Was Huge Fan Of Halle Berry Before Teaming Up With Her On The Union: 'We've Been Friendly...'

ALSO READ: Halle Berry Reveals Blake Lively Asked If She’d Consider Reprising Her Role As Storm In Deadpool & Wolverine

Halle Berry received a Razzie Award for her performance in Catwoman. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film, the Dark Tide actress revealed that she has always disliked being blamed for the movie's backlash. Berry expressed that she felt the failure was seen as solely her responsibility, noting that she didn’t create the film alone, saying, "All these years, I’ve absolutely carried it."

Meanwhile, Berry's latest spy action comedy-thriller film, The Union, is now streaming on Netflix. In the movie, she plays the role of Roxanne Hall, opposite her co-star Mark Wahlberg, who depicts the character of Mike McKenna.