Halle Berry Shows Support To Displaced Families By Donating Her Entire Wardrobe Amidst LA Wildfires; Details Inside

Halle Berry has been supporting the communities by donating her entire closet to the displaced families affected by the Los Angeles wildfires. The actress took to Instagram to share the good cause with her fans and followers and urged them to join the cause, too.

Berry donated her closet to +COOP, a Beverly Boulevard boutique that has been actively supporting the affected by providing clothes free of charge.

On her social media platform, the actress went on to write, “If you live in the Southern California area, I urge you to do the same.” She further added, “This is something we can do right now today to help all of the displaced families that are in need of the basics today!”

The Kidnap actress gave a shoutout to Sharon Stone for leading the cause and being gentle with the public by donating clothes, shoes, and other regular-use items. Berry added, “Thank you @sharonstone for your leadership. Love you, Lady.”

Meanwhile, other celebrities also showed their interest in donating to the affected households. Michelle Pfieffer went on to comment below the post, “Can I do tomorrow?”

Stone, too, went on to spread the word through her social media account. The actress wrote in the Instagram post, “The Coop Please come and shop if you were displaced from the fire.” Berry went on to comment, “I’m there. Bringing all I have !!”

The wildfires were ignited on Tuesday, and the flames have engulfed Los Angeles and parts of South California.

