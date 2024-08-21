Happy Birthday Dua Lipa: Exploring Her Top 10 Songs Of All Time As Singer Turns 29

The British singer, songwriter, and model Dua Lipa is known for her powerful vocals and genre-blending music. She gained prominence in 2017 with her self-titled debut album, released on August 22, 1995, in London. Hits like Be the One and New Rules showcased her distinctive voice and catchy pop sound.

With her irresistible beats and commanding vocals, Dua Lipa has conquered the music world. No matter where you are, whether you're at a crowded club, grooving in your living room, or just hanging out with friends, her music has a magical way of making you feel like you're floating above the dance floor. As the pop sensation turns 29, here is a list of Dua Lipa's best songs, each with its own unique appeal that will transport you to euphoria on the dance floor.

1. Don't Start Now

The catchy disco-pop hit catapulted Dua Lipa to the pinnacle of pop royalty with Don't Start Now. A funky bassline and powerful vocals combine to create a danceable song that captures grief and perseverance. The song exemplifies Dua Lipa's ability to combine passion and exuberant energy, making it a standout from her Grammy-winning Future Nostalgia phase.

2. Levitating

Although Dua has never been one to fully embrace social media (although we love her Instagram grid of holiday snaps), Levitating got a big boost thanks to taking over TikTok during the pandemic. Although it peaked at Number 5 in the UK, it reached Number 2 in the US and became her biggest single overseas.

3. Cold Heart

In fitting fashion, Dua's third No. 1 single bridged the gap between pop's past and its future as the Future Nostalgia era came to a close. Featuring several hit songs from Elton John's career (Rocket Man, Kiss the Bridge, Sacrifice, Where's The Shoorah?) Cold Heart was a joyous celebration. Though we shouldn't forget that Dua didn't perform with Elton at Glastonbury. It still hurts.

4. Physical

Physical by Dua Lipa is empowering, bold, and modern, paying homage to the 1980s while keeping it current. With a catchy chorus, the dance-pop and synth-pop track is one of the most popular singles from her album Future Nostalgia. Due to the song's catchy melody and fast pace, listeners are encouraged to embrace their inner strength and let go of inhibitions, resulting in its rapid popularity.

5. Hallucinate

Hallucinate, Dua Lipa's lively pop single from Future Nostalgia, features funky basslines, groovy beats, and her distinctive sensual vocals. Lyrics that create a strong, almost hallucinogenic yearning enhance the song's everlasting appeal.

7. One Kiss

Like any big pop star, Dua used the momentum of her first big hit to engineer and engineer an even bigger second one, and she picked the best producer to do so.

What makes a summer song perfect? Could it be a retro production that takes you back to Ibiza? Does its main star have a smooth, cooing voice? Do you want an earworm chorus that will stay in your head for days? One Kiss used all of these to its advantage (the best part of the song? The way the refrain comes back harder and harder until you are almost having a stroke by the end of it) and it used everything to its advantage.

Her second UK Number 1 single (and Calvin's ninth!) is by far her most successful in the Official Charts. A total of 3.4 million chart units have been claimed, including 376 million audio and video streams (the most of any Dua song) and over 279,000 downloads.

8. New Rules

The timing was right for New Rules. While Dua had accumulated serious hype (being a nominee for the BRITs Critics Choice Award and making the BBC's Sound Of...2016 longlist), it had yet to translate into crossover success. The Sean Paul collab No Lie and Be The One had hit the Top 10, but when her self-titled debut album dropped, it was all about New Rules.

It was accompanied by an instant classic music video (Dua and her girlfriends are stuck in a purgatory, running through the rules until they stick), and New Rules became the first Number One song by a British female in two years as Dua caught the moment and the momentum. She began a new phase of her career as a result of it. Even though it's her most streamed song and video (47 million video streams), it still pales in comparison.

10. Break My Heart

Break My Heart is a disco-infused pop song about Dua wondering if she'll regret quitting her present relationship. The song's lively sounds and approachable lyrics helped it become a huge commercial success.

