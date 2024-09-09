Happy Birthday Hugh Grant: A Look At His Top 10 Roles As Actor Turns 64

As charming and entertaining on screen as in real life, Hugh Grant has been winning hearts in Hollywood for decades. His acting skills make every character he portrays onscreen unforgettable. Grant made his big screen debut in 1982 with the film Privileged while he was still a student. He eventually established himself as an out-of-the-box and innovative actor in the 90s.

Hugh Grant’s screen presence and skillful understanding of characters elevate his roles beyond the written script. Outside of acting, he is a sportsman and an art lover. On the occasion of the prolific actor's 64th birthday, we visit 10 of his finest roles.

The Gentlemen

The movie revolves around a profitable marijuana operation in which Grant plays Fletcher, a detective. As an American drug lord decides to sell his business, a chain of blackmail and schemes are set up to steal the empire from him. Although Grant has less screen time as Fletcher than others in the movie, he gives a great performance as a sly detective.

The Gentlemen movie also stars Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Michelle Dockery, Jeremy Strong, etc big-name actors. Currently, this movie is available on Amazon Prime Videos.

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Hugh Grant won a BAFTA for his portrayal of Charles in this highly successful British film. This romantic comedy film is directed by Mike Newell. Charles and his friends have bad luck in love and they all decide to remain single until Charles meets Carrie.

Carrie leaves town as they begin dating, and Charles later learns that Carrie is marrying someone else. Charles takes his friend and current girlfriend Henrietta there and realizes he still loves Carrie. However, Charles eventually makes up his mind to marry Henrietta but ultimately calls off the wedding.

Through a series of different events, Charles and Carrie eventually come closer and live together without walking down the aisle. Grant was on the verge of quitting acting before Four Weddings and a Funeral but the box office success of the movie catapulted his career to the next level.

Grant gives the performance of a lifetime as a man afraid of commitment, afraid of marriage, not accepting love and always confused about his decisions in the movie and leaves a memorable impact on the hearts of viewers.

Cloud Atlas

From past to present to future, the story of Cloud Atlas progresses through different timelines. Several people find themselves in different professions in different timelines for six thousand years. Set against an epic science fiction backdrop, Grant plays six different characters in the film from 1849 to 2321 timeline.

Undoubtedly, the actor excels in every role and gives his best to each character in the movie. Although the movie received mixed reactions, it worked brilliantly for Grant's subsequent career renaissance. He proved himself in a role different from his usual image of a lovable romantic leading protagonist. Fans of science fiction can watch this movie at least once and explore the story of six interlocking dimensions.

Love Actually

Golden Globe-nominated Love Actually is an anthology movie divided into ten short stories and is considered to be a cult classic. Every character in the story gets involved with each other's lives. Grant plays the role of Prime Minister David who is single and newly elected. David falls in love with Natalie, a new junior member of the family's staff at Downing Street.

Although this entire movie is filled with various unforgettable moments, David's dance scene remains the most memorable. The whole movie highlights one thing very well: love always comes unexpectedly in everyone's life.

Sense and Sensibility

The film, based on Jane Austen’s novel of the same name, was released between the films Notting Hill and Four Weddings and a Funeral, further cementing Grant’s status as an actor who brings charming characters to life with utmost perfection. After their father's death, the Dashwood sisters become desperate for marriage to protect their financial security.

Hugh Grant's character Edward plays Emma Thompson's onscreen love interest. Sense and Sensibility is an iconic movie of the 90s. Grant, as always, aces his role. A blockbuster at the box office, this movie is worth watching multiple times. Emma Thompson, Kate Winslet, Alan Rickman gave worthy company to Hugh Grant in the classic film.

Maurice

This 1997 British romantic drama film directed by James Ivory depicts a homosexual love story. Here, Grant plays Clive, who falls in love with Maurice and confesses his feelings. Although Maurice does not admit his feelings at first, he gradually realizes that he has the same feelings and the duo begins a romantic relationship.

Set in the context of queer love, this movie perfectly captures the confusion and fear of same-sex love amid societal pressures. Based on E.M. Foster's 1971 novel Maurice, the movie highlights the dogma of so-called English society and its hostile attitude towards queer love.

Bridget Jones’ Diary

As a cult classic movie, Bridget Jones' Diary remains unforgettable. Every frame of this movie is worth enjoying. Inspired by the 1996 bestseller novel, this movie holds a special place in the heart of the audience.

Grant breathes life to Daniel's character as a womanizer and playboy in the film. Daniel is willing to do anything to win the heart of 32-year-old single Bridget Jones. While Bridget eventually begins dating Daniel, their relationship comes to an end after she finds him intimate with another woman.

This movie has the wonderful essence of a fun and adventurous love triangle. If you are rom-com lover, Bridget Jones's Diary is a must-watch to recapture the bold emotion and depth of a classic Hollywood romance!

Notting Hill

Notting Hill is nothing less than a treasure from the 90s. The movie tells the story of an ordinary man falling in love with an extraordinary woman. Anna Scott, a world-famous actress, falls in love with William, an ordinary person who owns a bookstore. The secret love of the two begins to blossom slowly.

Based on the lifestyles of two people living in completely different sectors, their relationship goes through different scenarios. Hugh Grant plays the character of William brilliantly, a very soft-hearted yet strong and loving man. The movie garnered positive reviews and solidified Grant’s position as one of the best actors in Hollywood.

A Very English Scandal

Cunning, villainous, and satirical, these are all things Hugh Grant does best. Similarly, he brings the character of Jeremy Thorpe to life with perfection by evoking a villainous nature of dark essence in the drama A Very English Scandal. No one could have played the role better than Grant.

Set in a British historical context, the series is inspired from John Preston's 2016 book of the same name. Jeremy Thorpe is linked to the UK's biggest political scandal. He tries to take a hit out on his ex and secret lover but unfortunately gets caught. The complexity of Thorpe's character makes Grant shine on screen. The series is often considered the pinnacle of Grant's later career.

Paddington 2

Paddington 2 (2017) is the sequel to the 2014 Paddington movie. This live-action animated comedy movie was directed by Paul King and written by King and Simon Farnbay. In the movie, Hugh Grant plays the role of the eccentric and withdrawn Phoenix Buchanan. The character is completely different from the other roles played by the actor.

While Paddington 2 has an approval rating of 100% on Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic and considered one Grant’s best performance to date, it’s unfortunate that the role never got him an Oscar nomination.

