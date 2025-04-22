Harry Potter Star Sean Biggerstaff Compares JK Rowling to Andrew Tate for Making Anti-Trans Comments

Sean Biggerstaff, who portrayed the role of Oliver Wood in the three Harry Potter movies, called out the author, J.K. Rowling, for her views on the trans community. The actor took to his social media to share his thoughts on the writer’s celebration post of the Supreme Court’s ruling in the UK. The Scottish native, on the public platform, called Rowling an “obsessed billionaire” and a “bigoted” person.

Advertisement

The author shared pictures of her enjoying a cigar and a drink after the court ruled that transwomen are not categorized as women. The actor took to the comment section of the author’s post and wrote, “Bigotry rots the wit.”

Even though Biggerstaff has nothing to do with the author or her views on transgender people, he is actively involved in the Harry Potter world by going to fan events and working with his co-stars in the Wizard film series.

Moreover, the actor went on to support a post by a user who compared the celebrity author with the controversial figure Andrew Tate. The post read, “lol, huffing on a cigar now? Is she Andrew Tate?”

In another post by Rowling, the writer shared a picture of Susan Smith and Marion Calder celebrating the ruling, and under the photos, she asked people to not "f**k with Scottish women." Slamming the author, Biggerstaff responded with a strong comeback. He wrote, "The majority of Scottish women, who don't agree with these d**kheads, aren't being bankrolled by an obsessed billionaire."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Biggerstaff stood up for his co-stars and the leads of the Harry Potter films after a user claimed that Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint are "disloyal bags of s**t" for not supporting the author in her views about the community.

All the Harry Potter films are available to stream on HBO.

ALSO READ: Bridgerton Star Nicola Coughlan Calls Out Harry Potter Author JK Rowling for Celebrating UK's Ruling Against Trans People