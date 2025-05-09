Weinstein Trial: Accuser Alleges He Mentioned Penélope Cruz and Gwyneth Paltrow During Alleged R*pe; Here's Her Full Statement

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of rape and sexual crimes.

Harvey Weinstein had reportedly mentioned the names of two A-list Hollywood actresses during an alleged se*ual assault he committed on a teen newcomer. The victim was an aspiring actress who claimed to have been assaulted by Weinstein at the age of 16.

Advertisement

According to The Post, via Page Six, the accuser's testimony revealed that Weinstein had name-dropped Gwyneth Paltrow and Penélope Cruz. This was in the context of Weinstein's claims of having launched the successful careers of these two Academy Award winners.

Polish native Kaja Sokola, 39, gave her testimony at Manhattan Court on Thursday, saying, "I raised my voice to scream. He got upset and he said that I have to work on my stubbornness."

It was during this time, the disgraced film producer and convicted s*x offender had dropped the examples of Paltrow and Cruz, allegedly telling Sokola "to listen to him if [she] wants to proceed with that career."

"I’d never been in a situation like this. I felt stupid and ashamed, and like it’s my fault for putting myself in this position," Sokola said, as per NBC News.

Weinstein produced the 1998 period romantic comedy, Shakespeare in Love, helmed by John Madden, written by Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard starring Gwyneth Paltrow, Joseph Fiennes, Geoffrey Rush, Colin Firth, Ben Affleck, and Judi Dench. Paltrow ended up winning every major award that season for best actress, including an Oscar.

Advertisement

In 2009, Penélope Cruz bagged an Oscar for her role in Vicky Cristina Barcelona, which was produced by Weinstein and directed by Woody Allen. Cruz had maintained back in 2017 that the disgraced producer never harassed her. "Harvey was a complicated person, everyone knew that. We had discussions on a work level but never in other situations, never," Cruz told AFP.

Sokola claimed that Weinstein took her to his Soho loft and asked her to remove her clothes for what was supposed to be a business lunch. She testified that Weinstein told her, "This has to stay between us."

While Sokola recalled "the most horrifying" moments of her life in a harrowing testimony, Weinstein, reportedly, showed not a single emotion and sat in his wheelchair.

Harvey Weinstein was convicted in 2020, but it was overturned in April 2024.

ALSO READ: Harvey Weinstein Might Make the Decision to Take the Stand Himself in New Trial; Attorney Calls Him an 'Unusual Guy'