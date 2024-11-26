'He Ain't F**king Bluffing': When Matthew McConaughey Turned Down a USD 14 Million Role For THIS Reason

Matthew McConaughey falls under the category of actors who have had an interesting career trajectory. This was all seemingly possible when he decided to start saying no to the movie which he felt boxed him in one type of genre.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, while conversing with Nick Kyrgios on the Good Trouble podcast, McConaughey became candid while explaining that he desired to take some period out and structure things again in his career. At that time he had become notorious for playing a lead in rom-coms, which also paid very well to him. Although he was comfortable there, he did want to explore other genres.

This decision made him move to Texas and he made an agreement with his wife that he would only say yes to the characters that he wanted to play. This also involved him saying no to a USD 14.5 million action comedy movie.

The Dallas Buyers Club star shared that the decision he made was probably seen as the most rebellious move in the industry because it sent the signal that, “he ain’t f***ing bluffing.”

He further said to the host, “And when you got someone who’s not bluffing, there’s something attractive about that. I think that’s what made Hollywood go, ‘You know what? He’s now a new novel idea,” adding, “ He’s a new bright idea.' When those offers came, I would salivate, man. And I just bit on and went back to back to back and worked as much as I could and loved it and felt every bit of it.”

Looking back at his filmography it is very clear that he made the correct decision and how dedicated he was to that decision.

The How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days star went on to achieve critical acclaim for his roles including Interstellar, Dallas Buyers Club (which also earned him his first Academy Award), True Detective, and many more.

