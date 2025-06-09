Here’s How Daniel Radcliffe is Helping Tom Felton Back into Harry Potter Universe For Broadway: ‘Holding My Hand…’

Draco Malfoy needs the help of Harry Potter; just what fictional world are we living in? Tom Felton's latest revelation has us all surprised with happiness as the 37-year-old spilled about how he’s receiving help from his castmate for returning to his most celebrated role. He told PEOPLE how Daniel Radcliffe has been ‘holding his hand’ through the process.

Tom Felton on Broadway

Ahead of making his Broadway debut, Tom Felton is spilling all the details about his time with fellow Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe, helping him settle into the Draco Malfoy role, once again. Close to a decade and a half after taking his last bow from the role, following the release of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, the actor is all ready to reprise his role of the blonde-haired Slytherin, albeit in his current age, returning to the world of wizards.

The play has cast Tom Felton for the Draco Malfoy role in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Owing to this, the actor was spotted at the 2025 Tony Awards, gearing up for his own Broadway debut. That’s where the star was asked about receiving support from his fellow magical friends, and he let the tea be spilled about his old school chum Radcliffe. “Radcliffe has done quite a bit of Broadway, so he's holding my hand and certainly helping me through all the things that are hard to learn.”

Tom Felton will wear the green cloak once again, stepping into Draco Malfoy’s shoes from November 19. His run as the older version of the character is set to span 19 weeks, going well into the new year, and we’re hoping his old pals come to visit.

HBO's Harry Potter series

On the other hand, HBO is gearing up for its series revival of the JK Rowling books with the role for the three leads, Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, and Ron Weasley, being awarded to Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton, and Alastair Stout, respectively.

