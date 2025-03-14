Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Confirms Next Role, Joins Tracy Morgan's New NBC Comedy; All We Know

Daniel Radcliffe has joined the cast of NBC’s untitled comedy pilot starring Tracy Morgan. The project, from Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and writer Sam Means, features Radcliffe as Arthur Tobin, an award-winning filmmaker who moves into Morgan’s character’s mansion to film a documentary.

The series follows Morgan as a disgraced former football player striving to repair his image. Produced by Universal Television, the show has Fey, Carlock, Means, Eric Gurian, and David Miner as executive producers, with Rhys Thomas directing the pilot, as per Deadline.

Daniel Radcliffe is best known for playing Harry Potter in the Warner Bros. film series. Recently, he starred in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, earning a Critics Choice Award and nominations for an Emmy and a BAFTA. He also starred in Miracle Workers: End Times, the final season of the TBS comedy series.

Radcliffe’s other film credits include The Lost City, Swiss Army Man, and Escape From Pretoria. On stage, he had a successful run in Merrily We Roll Along, earning a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical and a Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Radcliffe has worked with Fey, Carlock, and Means before. He starred in the interactive film Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, which was co-written by the team.

This upcoming comedy marks another collaboration between them. Radcliffe has also built a strong reputation in comedy, having led all four seasons of Miracle Workers. His experience in both film and television makes him a strong addition to the cast.

Morgan is set to star in this NBC pilot while also leading Crutch, an upcoming Paramount+ comedy series. If both projects succeed, he may star in both simultaneously. Morgan, best known for 30 Rock, will play a former pro football player looking to turn his life around.