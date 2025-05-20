Is Die, My Love NOT About Postpartum Troubles Despite Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson's Claims? Director Lynne Ramsay Reveals

Lynne Ramsay’s new film, Die, My Love, has become one of the most talked-about titles at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. The film, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson, sparked strong reactions during its screening at the Lumière Theatre. But Ramsay believes many are misreading it.

“This whole postpartum thing is just bulls***,” Ramsay said in a fireside chat with veteran critic Elvis Mitchell in Cannes, as per Deadline. “It’s not about that. It’s about a relationship breaking down, it’s about love breaking down, and it’s about sex breaking down after having a baby. And it’s also about a creative block.”

Based on the 2017 novel by Ariana Harwicz, Die, My Love follows a young couple who move from New York City to rural Montana in search of a quieter life. Their intense passion is tested after the birth of their child, shaking their bond to its core.

Jennifer Lawrence, who also produced the film through her company Excellent Cadaver, was eager to work with Ramsay. The director revealed that Lawrence had reached out directly to express her interest.

“She said, ‘What about this Die, My Love?’” Ramsay shared. “But I said I don’t want to do something like We Need to Talk About Kevin. I’d like to do something light. Because people like to box you in.”

Despite initially being hesitant, Ramsay eventually wrote a first draft and found herself drawn to the project. The final cast also includes LaKeith Stanfield, Sissy Spacek, and Nick Nolte.

Adding to the buzz, Die, My Love was acquired by Mubi in a USD 24 million deal, the largest on the ground at this year’s festival. Mubi has committed to a wide theatrical release on 1,500 screens for 45 days.

The streamer/distributor secured rights in North America, Latin America, the UK, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Turkey, India, Australia, and New Zealand.

The film was directed by Ramsay from a script she co-wrote with Enda Walsh and Alice Birch. It was produced by Lawrence and Justine Ciarrocchi, along with Martin Scorsese, Andrea Calderwood, and Black Label Media’s Molly Smith, Trent Luckinbill, and Thad Luckinbill, who also financed the film.

