Cannes Film Festival 2025: Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson’s Die, My Love Awarded 9-Minute Standing Ovation

Jennifer Lawrence returns to the screen and the Cannes Film Festival 2025, for the first time since giving birth to her second child with husband Cooke Maroney in March. Her role sees her as a mother named Grace in the upcoming thriller comedy Die, My Love. Starring opposite her as her husband Jackson is Robert Pattinson, who seems to have made profound ventures his newfound hobby. At the esteemed Croisette, the two united alongside co-stars for a night full of applause.

According to a report from Deadline, Die, My Love was treated to a resounding 9-minute standing ovation on its world premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. Meanwhile, a Variety report noted a 6-minute standing ovation for the cast and crew. Die, My Love is the story of a mother’s postpartum depression and her struggling relationship with her husband.

With Jennifer Lawrence as the producer, under the direction of Lynne Ramsay, the film has been one of the most anticipated screenings. Lynne Ramsay directorial is in the running for the prestigious Palme d'Or. With one of the longest standing ovation moments recorded so far at this year’s Cannes, Die, My Love has successfully secured a top spot for the win.

As reported by People, the screening saw the director embracing the two leading stars for their work of art, receiving much appreciation. The film, which is yet to set a theatrical release, appears to be a strong contender for the upcoming Oscars.

Onlookers also noted a sweet moment between Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattinson on the red carpet before they entered the theater. New mama's dress trail, which was also a rule break for this year, was mistakenly stepped on by The Batman star. This resulted in a slew of giggles and a gentlemanly moment from the actor himself.

But that was not all the drama that took place at the festival! Reports revealed that a palm tree fell on a producer, leaving him injured. The Croisette promenade did not end well for the Japanese man in his 30s, and the section was swiftly closed down subsequently.