Here's What Joe Rogan Has To Say About Rumors Of Sean Diddy's Alleged Involvement In Jamie Foxx's 2023 Hospitalization

While every day we come across new and even wilder news about Sean Diddy Combs, he was once rumored to have an alleged involvement in Jamie Foxx’s hospitalization. For those who do not know, the actor from Day Shift was hospitalized back in the year 2023, after suffering from a stroke.

On episode #2236 of his podcast, Joe Rogan discussed the seriousness of the aforementioned incident, with a few other guests. As they delved deep into the subject, the UFC commentator mentioned that it is possible that Sean Diddy Combs might have done what is being spread around the industry involving the Law Abiding Citizen actor.

However, he maintained that Jamie Foxx’s comments about the now disgraced rapper might be just a part of his comedy stint.

"It is possible, that's totally possible, but it is also possible that he was explaining why he went to the hospital and he hasn't talked about it since,” Rogan stated during the episode.

He further went on to add, “We won't know until we see the actual Jamie Foxx Netflix special."

The discussion comes forth as a few eyewitnesses, who attended Jamie Foxx’s tapings of his upcoming Netflix special that the actor had alleged Sean Diddy Combs was the reason behind his hospitalization.

A videographer, Choke No Joke mentioned that he had attended the first and the last tapings of Foxx’s special.

Per Joke, the White House Down actor had stated, “Diddy was responsible for what happened to him, and [Foxx] is the one who called the FBI on [Combs].”

Talking to Comedy Hype, Joke even disagreed over a question of whether Foxx made those comments only to make the audience laugh.

Another person in attendance at the Baby Driver actor’s tapings stated to Cam Capone News, “I know [Combs] poisoned Jamie Foxx, and Jamie Foxx reported him to the FBI because of it.”

Jamie Foxx: What Had Happened Was… will premiere on December 10, 2024.

