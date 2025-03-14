Taylor Swift Wants Marriage and Kids, But Is Travis Kelce Ready to Settle Down? Source Weighs In Ahead of NFL Season

Taylor Swift is reportedly looking forward to settling down with Travis Kelce, as a source revealed that she wants to get married and start a family.

According to Radar Online, the source stated, "She wants to get married and start a family, and now is the time." Amid the attention and criticism they have faced, Swift believes a marriage and a child could mark a new beginning.

The couple has been together for nearly two years, but their relationship has faced significant public scrutiny, especially after the Super Bowl 2025.

While Swift is considering marriage and starting a family, Kelce remains focused on his football career. The Kansas City Chiefs star dismissed retirement rumors on his New Heights podcast, disappointed over how he ended the season and his performance.

He also mentioned feeling a responsibility to fulfill the contract he originally signed. Despite having other opportunities outside of football, such as acting and business ventures, he is committed to continuing his NFL career for now.

Despite hoping for marriage and starting a family, Taylor Swift is reportedly supportive of Kelce’s football career. A source told Radar Online that she would prefer for Travis Kelce to retire but is willing to support him if he chooses to play another season.

The couple has largely stayed out of the public eye since the Super Bowl, where Swift faced criticism and boos. However, they were recently spotted together in Park City, Utah, marking their first public appearance as a couple since the event.

Advertisement

Swift and Kelce have taken steps to keep their relationship private. According to Page Six, they recently had a secret date night away from Paparazzi, with a source revealing that they managed to stay unphotographed and enjoyed a quiet evening together.

The couple also reportedly spent time reconnecting during a private vacation before resuming their usual routines. Despite ongoing media attention, they seem to be moving at their own pace.