Taylor Swift and Beau Travis Kelce Are ‘Laying Low’ Amid Their Hiatus; Insider Says Couple is ‘Spending Precious Time’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are making the most of their time off by stepping away from the public eye and focusing on each other. Sources reveal that the couple has been “laying low” in Kansas City following Kelce’s Super Bowl loss and Swift’s break from touring, prioritizing relaxation and travel.

According to insiders, Swift and Kelce have been spending time at Kelce’s Kansas City home, embracing a quieter pace of life before their schedules pick up again, Kelce with NFL training camp in the summer and Swift after completing her Eras Tour in late 2024.

The couple has also taken time for vacations, with one source confirming a recent ski trip to Park City. “They’ve been traveling, spending precious time together, and letting the rest of the world go for a bit,” another insider shares.

Despite their desire for privacy, the two were spotted in New York City on March 13, dining with friends at Crane Club. “Travis and four of his friends arrived first, and Taylor joined them around 11 p.m.,” a source reports. “There were seven people total, and they all stayed until 3 a.m., laughing and having a great time.” Witnesses described Swift and Kelce as “very cute,” noting that Kelce kept his arm around the pop star throughout the evening.

Their romance, which began in the summer of 2023, has been a whirlwind since Kelce first mentioned his attempt to meet Swift at her Eras Tour concert. The couple went public in September of that year when Swift attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game, and she continued to support him throughout the football season—including at the 2025 Super Bowl.

Now, as Kelce processes his team’s loss and Swift enjoys her well-earned break, the couple is focused on each other. “Taylor is supporting Travis during this difficult time and just trying to be there for him as much as possible,” a source previously revealed. With more downtime before their professional commitments resume, Swift and Kelce are savoring their moments together, away from the spotlight.