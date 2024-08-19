‘He’s More Of A Charmer’: Barry Keoghan Posts Rare Picture With His Son Brando; SEE HERE

Barry Keoghan surprised everyone as he posted a picture with his two-year-old son, Brando, which was a rare move by the Saltburn star. His child looked cute, and many people expressed that the father and son looked a lot like each other.

On August 10 (Sunday), The Banshees of Inisherins actor took to his Instagram to post an adorable yet rare selfie with his son. In the picture, Barry and the two-year-old directly looked at the camera. Along with that, Brando kept playing with his toys as the snap was captured.

The father and son share blue eyes, which shine in the picture. It is clear that Brando is a small version of his father. Barry captioned this video, “He’s more of a charmer than I am. Our wee Brando.”

For the unversed, the actor birthed his son along with his former girlfriend, Alyson Sandro, in August 2022. In January 2024, the actor conversed with GQ and revealed that when his son was born, he got a day off from filming Saltburn.

He stated, “They gave me a day off," adding, "Good on them! Day off, and straight on to night shoots and night feedings—boom!” The actor added that it was the “best time” of his life as he had a baby and he was leading a film.

Barry also touched on this by naming his son Brando after the legendary actor, Marlon Brando. The Dunkirk actor expressed that it was obvious that he loved Marlon Brando and he thought that it was quite cool for the first name.

Carrying such a huge name can be a challenge but the Eternals star thinks that his son can do it. Barry stated that his son has a lot to live up to. He added that the two-year-old has to have a rock-star attitude and a leather jacket. He joked, “He'll have a motorbike when he's 12, I think."

The actor shared about fatherhood and the responsibilities, along with the joy that it brings. Barry said that he felt that responsibility and the immense amount of pressure. He added that he can't get Brando off of his mind.

The Green Knight star added that it was crazy when he looked at him and felt like the most important individual in the world. This is the “effect” he has on Barry. The actor stated, “He smiles at you and you're like, ‘Wow. You're smiling at me like that? I don't deserve that, but anyways, thanks.’”

