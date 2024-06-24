House Of The Dragon Season 2 Episode 2 Recap: Everything You Missed

House of the Dragon Season 2 begins with a brutal murder of Prince Jaehaerys, a tragic event that has immediate consequences. The storyline, reminiscent of George R. R. Martin's Fire & Blood, is graphic, but the immediate aftermath of the murder serves as a warning that the civil war will result in further loss for both sides.

Episode 2 of the series explores the plot to murder Queen Rhaenyra Targaryen, which fractures her relationship with one of her closest allies. King Aegon II Targaryen's anger is fueled by the death of his firstborn son, leading him to part ways with a significant political advisor. The impact of these splits on the battle in the coming weeks remains uncertain, but it is evident that installing Ser Criston Cole in a higher power position might be the opposite of wise.

The Greens plot their revenge

After Jaehaerys' death, chaos ensues, with servants being rounded up for interrogation. King Viserys' efforts on King's Landing are being destroyed by Aegon and a fireplace poker. The king is in anger, and an emergency council meeting is convened, demanding heads of all Rhaenyra's.

Despite advisors' attempts to remind him that Rhaenyra's sister was not involved, Otto Hightower suggests that the people's sympathy can be fostered through a procession of mourning through King's Landing. After the display with Rhaenys and Meleys at Aegon's coronation, public sentiment is not in his favor, and those who have declared for Rhaenyra need to witness her depravity.

Ser Larys Strong informs everyone that a Goldcloak has been apprehended at the city gates, carrying Jaehaerys' head in a sack. Larys privately oversees the interrogation of the culprit, Daemon Targaryen, who is revealed to have hired him.

Aegon personally beats the Blood of Blood and Cheese to death. The funeral procession is in full swing, with Alicent and Queen Helaena riding behind Jaehaerys' body to drum up public sympathy. However, when the wagon hits a pothole, the train comes to a halt, and Helaena becomes overwhelmed by the number of people offering condolences. Alicent only manages to keep her daughter from fleeing the cortège altogether.

The Greens are grappling with their own actions, particularly in relation to Ser Criston Cole. He feels guilty for his actions, as he privately reveals to Alicent that he and the queen were in bed together that night. Criston takes fellow Whitecloak Ser Arryk Cargyll to task for having a dirty hem and orders him to impersonate his traitorous twin brother to kill Rhaenyra and prove his loyalty.

Aemond, who was Daemon's intended assassination target, is more reflective, admitting to brothel madam Sylvi that he has regrets about his actions with Lucerys. He lost his temper and his nephew paid the ultimate price for it. The Greens are reeling from their actions and inaction. Sylvi doesn't mince words in her honesty, with a quote that feels more than a little prophetic for the rest of the season, "When princes lose their temper, it is others who suffer. Smallfolk, like me."

Otto, a member of Team Green, is exhausted after Aegon orders the execution of all ratcatchers in the king's employ, regardless of their involvement in Jaehaerys' murder. The real culprit is identified as Mark Stobbart, but Otto remains furious as innocent fathers, brothers, and sons were sacrificed.

The goodwill that Jaehaerys' funeral may have brought is now gone due to Aegon's actions. The scene highlights the stark contrast between Otto's intention to play it smart and Aegon's desire for violent retribution. When Otto learns that Criston has sent Arryk to slay Rhaenyra, it seems to be the final straw for the Hand. Aegon reminds his grandfather that Viserys made him king.

Otto’s laugh is chilling because of how cynical it is, as are the words that seal his fate, “Is that what you think?”

Aegon demands Otto's badge, and the king suggests giving the job to Criston. Otto throws the badge at Criston, vowing Aegon will regret his decision. Later, Otto confesses he cannot remain in King's Landing due to his exile from the council. Alicent suggests he travel to Highgarden to negotiate allegiance with the Tyrells and manage Aegon.

Before their exchange, Alicent admits to her affair with Criston, but Otto doesn't think it's important enough for him to know. With the possibility of finding clemency denied, Alicent turns on Criston, slapping him and pushing him against a wall. There's more sinning in store for these two.

The Blacks are divided

Rhaenyra, a mother who recently lost a son, is shocked and dismayed to learn of Jaehaerys' death and being accused of her involvement. She confronts her husband, Daemon, and demands honesty. Daemon claims he was clear in his instructions about who was hired, but Rhaenyra questions if he was specific enough or if the two killers interpreted his words beyond his intended meaning.

Regardless, Rhaenyra is less than thrilled, as Daemon's plot has weakened her claim to the throne, her ability to retain valuable allies, and her standing with her own council.

Rhaenyra and Daemon's relationship is revolving around long-buried truths, with Rhaenyra confessing to keeping him at a distance. She questions whether Daemon wants to be with her to further his political standing. Daemon advances on Rhaenyra, reminiscent of their Season 1 argument about the Song of Ice and Fire prophecy.

But more than any intimidation Daemon can conjure in the moment, there's a more important question Rhaenyra needs the answer to, "Do you accept me as your queen and ruler, or do you cling even now to what you think you lost?"

In typical Daemon fashion, he manages to sidestep any real response, even as their argument shifts to Viserys, why he named Rhaenyra, why he took the inheritance away from Daemon. What it all boils down to, both then and now, is a lack of trust, Viserys couldn’t trust Daemon, and neither can Rhaenyra, deep down. Daemon leaves Dragonstone on Caraxes shortly thereafter, and from that point on, it seems not even Rhaenyra knows when he might return.

After Daemon's departure, Rhaenyra summons Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno) to discuss her knowledge of the assassination plot. The conversation turns to their shared understanding of Daemon's core, and Rhaenyra realizes that the woman standing before her is the same one he once intended to marry. Their stories are similar, despite their upbringing and the struggles they face for power.

Rhaenyra agrees to honor the bargain Daemon made with Mysaria for her freedom, offering her passage on a ship destined for Myr. However, Mysaria is the only one observant enough to recognize a man identical to a member of Rhaenyra's loyal Queensguard walking up from the beach to Dragonstone.

Arryk, wearing the same armor as Rhaenyra, marches into Dragonstone, relieved by Ser Lorent Marbrand. He locks the exits and enters Rhaenyra's room. The queen's confusion is brief until Arryk draws his sword. Erryk enters the room behind him, brandishing his own blade to confront his brother. As the two identical twins advance on each other, it becomes increasingly difficult to determine which knight is loyal to Rhaenyra and which one has been sent to murder her.

Erryk protects Arryk from Rhaenyra, earning a deep cut to the leg for his protective efforts. Ser Lorent reappears, but he cannot determine which twin has sworn allegiance to them. The brothers disarm each other and resort to brutal punches, revealing a fight to the death. Erryk manages to get his hands around his brother's throat, but Arryk digs his fingers into the wound, earning a brief respite. The scene almost plays too quickly, leaving us to wonder who is on which side. As one twin retrieves a blade, he leaves himself unprotected, allowing the other to drive his sword through his brother's body.

With the knowledge that he has failed, in every sense of the word, a weeping, either Erryk or Arryk approaches Rhaenyra. "Your Grace, forgive me," the surviving twin gasps, before plunging his own blade into his abdomen and collapsing dead at Rhaenyra's feet.

It's a heartbreaking ending for the knight who pointed out the futility of this assignment when Criston Cole first assigned it to him, a worthless revenge mission that has only resulted in the need to dig two more graves, but also his brother, who never wanted to become a kinslayer in the first place.

