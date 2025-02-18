How Emily in Paris star Lily Collins is Connected to Money Heist's Professor Alvaro Morte; FIND HERE

Lily Collins made her West End stage debut alongside Money Heist's Álvaro Morte in a romantic thriller titled Barcelona, which enchanted theatre-goers in 2024. Directed by Lynette Linton and written by Bess Wohl, the play ran at London's Duke of York's Theatre in October 2024.

Collins , best known for her role in Netflix's Emily in Paris, portrayed an American traveler who finds herself caught up in a suspenseful and unexpected night after what was meant to be a carefree one-night stand with a suave Spaniard, played by Money Heist actor Morte. As their personal and political lives become entangled, the plot unfolds into a thrilling and dangerous encounter.

The official announcement on Facebook for the duo’s well-received play read: “Lily Collins and Álvaro Morte will make their London stage debuts in BARCELONA – a seductive thriller that will keep audiences guessing.”

The play was described as “funny, sexy, and surprising,” exploring “the fantasy of who we pretend to be versus the truth of who we are.”

At the same time, Collins was also preparing for the highly anticipated launch of Emily in Paris Season 4 , which premiered around the time Barcelona debuted. The popular Netflix series, in which she plays the titular role of Emily Cooper navigating the world of marketing and romance, expanded beyond the French capital, with parts of the new season set in Rome. The show had already been renewed for a fifth season.

In a post-opening night BBC interview, Collins expressed enthusiasm about the idea of an Emily in Paris spin-off set in London, stating that her character would love exploring British culture.

Advertisement

"She would also definitely try to get into Buckingham Palace," Collins joked about her beloved character in the Netflix hit.

Meanwhile, Morte, best known for his role as the Professor in Money Heist, also spoke about his experience on the West End stage. He shared that his pre-curtain call routine involved dancing backstage, using his nerves to fuel his on-stage presence and engage the audience.

With Barcelona, both Lily Collins and Álvaro Morte received rave reviews for their performances, which resonated deeply with theater lovers.