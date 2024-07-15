How is King Aegon different from Joffery? House Of The Dragon Star Tom Glynn Carney Reveals

Aegon might be ineligible, but he’s not a tyrant!

Actor Tom Glynn Carney, who portrays the character on HOTD, has a soft corner for him because he’s a broken person with a terrible upbringing. The actor explains that, unlike the evil and cynical Joffery, Aegon was all ears for the concerns of the small folks. He might not know anything about the ruling, but he certainly wants to make an effort to be “different!”

Tom Glynn Carney compares his character to the infamous tyrant Joffery

Westeros has a history of harboring evil Kings, from the Mad King to Maegor the Cruel! But as far as the show’s depiction is concerned, Joffrey Baratheon from Game Of Thrones might be the cruelest.

The finale of HOTD season 1 showed a reluctant Aegon being crowned the king of the seven kingdoms. The look of pride and pomp Aegon delivers after his coronation made fans believe that he would be another disgraceful King. But he turned out to be oddly empathetic!

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Glynn Carney explained how his character differs from the cynical Joffery. “He clearly wants to be different,” the actor said about Aegon.

Glynn-Carney believes his character had a different upbringing than Rhaenyra (Emma D’Arcy), who was always on the mantle.

“She was always the one with her school picture in the frame on the fridge. And Aegon and Aemond were still in the drawer,” he added. The actor also added that he hadn’t cracked the character yet, which fits perfectly, considering Aegon is still clueless about himself.

Advertisement

Glynn Carney says Aegon has no one to comfort him

The latest episode of HOTD saw Aegon in a gruesome condition after getting burst during the battle at the Rook’s Rest. The injured but alive King had no one beside his bedside during his time of need.

“It’s desperately, desperately sad. Aegon is a boy in a man’s body and all he’s ever wanted is to be shown love and made to feel seen or not judged,” he told the outlet. Glynn Carney explained that being a product of history, his character did not learn a good way to channel his emotions, which was the motivation behind his frivolous youth.

“Unfortunately, he’s made a name for himself now — people kind of want to keep their distance, and they see him as a poisoned chalice,” he added.

Although there’s much more left to be unfolded in the tale of Dance of the Dragons, Aegon could be considered a better King than Joffery!

Advertisement

House of the Dragons is streaming on Max and Jio Cinema.