How Long Were Cher and Gregg Allman Married? Here's Everything You Need To Know

In her new memoir Cher: Part One, the "Believe" singer reflects on her whirlwind marriage to Gregg Allman in 1975. The union, which began with a quick Las Vegas wedding, ended in chaos only nine days later. Cher opens up about the struggles, reconciliations, and eventual breaking point of their relationship.

Cher and Gregg Allman tied the knot in 1975 after a brief courtship. The ceremony, held in Las Vegas, was organized in just a few days and attended by only two of Cher’s friends. According to Cher, their wedding was far from romantic and didn’t even include a honeymoon.

However, only days after saying “I do,” Cher filed for divorce. In her memoir, she revealed that the decision came after allegedly finding a "plastic bag full of white powder" in Allman’s toiletry bag. Despite this, the couple reconciled and remained together for about four years before separating in 1979.

The marriage faced multiple challenges, including Allman’s struggles with substance abuse. Cher recalled moments of intense frustration and exhaustion, particularly during their therapy sessions where Allman admitted the pressure he felt about being "Mr. Cher." The couple attempted to rekindle their relationship with a honeymoon in Jamaica, but it quickly unraveled when Cher discovered Allman drinking, leading to arguments and more revelations about his drug addiction.

Their son, Elijah Blue Allman, was born in July 1976, which gave the couple a temporary sense of hope. However, Cher described a terrifying incident shortly after bringing their newborn home, in which Allman experienced a paranoid breakdown and claimed to see armed men in their backyard. For Cher, this was the final straw. Concerned for the safety of her children—Elijah and her son from her previous marriage to Sonny Bono—she decided to end the marriage.

Though their relationship ended in 1979, Cher acknowledges Allman’s efforts to battle his demons and maintain their bond for as long as they could. Reflecting on the highs and lows, Cher’s memoir sheds light on the turbulent yet transformative period in her life, showing that even the brightest stars face struggles behind the scenes.

