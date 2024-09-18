‘I Can See I’m Exhausted': Florence Pugh Reveals Why She's Taking Acting Break For The ‘First Time Ever’ In Her Career

Florence Pugh has been delivering hits after hits with films like Christopher Nolan’s Oscar winning Oppenheimer and Denis Villeneuve’s blockbuster Dune: Part 2. Having recently completed Marvel’s Thunderbolts and in between promoting her upcoming romantic drama We Live in Time, Pugh has been hustling non-stop for a while.

Despite being a “work manic” the actress realized she needed a much deserved break. “[It’s] the first time ever in my career when I’ve actually asked for a summer break,” she said during her interview with British Vogue. The Little Women actress recalled having an epiphany last year about “how much of my life I’ve missed” and decided to take a breather from work.

After enjoying her summer break, Pugh attended the Toronto International Film Festival for the world premiere of her film We Live in Time with her co-star Andrew Garfield. The film is a decade spanning tragic yet wholesome love story of Tobias (Garfield) and Almut (Pugh) who accidentally meet, fall in love, build a life and fight a major battle together. Helmed by John Crowley the film follows a non-linear pattern of story telling, jumping multiple timelines.

It starts with Almut’s cancer diagnosis and is followed by key moments from her and Tabias’ life — their first meeting, birth of their daughter etc. To film the scenes where Almut is battling the terminal illness, Pugh had to appear bald. The actress took the leap and shaved her head in real life and called it a “no-brainer.”

She explained how at one point viewers will see her character shaving her head — also featured in the trailer — and it had to look and be authentic. “You have the honor of doing something to yourself that is totally in support of the character,” she added.

However, she admitted it felt “bizarre” and had a weird effect on her body. “My head was so sensitive and so many people were trying to touch it and it was so alive,” she recalled. “My body went into a bit of trauma from it. I was cold all the time.” Nonetheless, she was bold enough to commit to her character which is something she’s known to do.

We Live in Time will be released in theaters on October 11.