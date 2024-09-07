'I Don't Like Secrets': Stassi Schroeder Opens Up About Self-Harm Battle And Struggles Of Explaining Scars To Daughter

Stassi Schroeder, mother of two and author of You Can't Have It All, recently opened up about her battle with self-harm in an interview with Bustle. The reality star revealed her concerns about explaining her scars to her 3-year-old daughter, Hartford, and how motherhood has inspired her to be more open about her past struggles.

Stassi Schroeder Reflects on the Challenge of Explaining Scars to Daughter

Schroeder shared the difficulty she faces when Hartford notices the scars on her body. "When I look at myself naked, Hartford will see a little line, and she'll be like, 'Mommy, ouchie.' I'm like, 'Oh, God, that feels dirty. How will I ever explain to her that this was something that I chose?'" she said. Schroeder admits she's unsure of how she'll navigate this conversation as her daughter grows older, but recognizes the importance of transparency.

Motherhood and the Decision to Open Up About Self-Harm

Becoming a mother, particularly to Hartford, has motivated Schroeder to be honest about her experiences. In her book and during interviews, she emphasizes that keeping such significant aspects of her life a secret doesn't feel right. "It just feels like it's been a secret, and I don't like secrets," she explained, acknowledging that this openness has been liberating. She hopes her story will encourage others to be more forthcoming about their own struggles.

Advertisement

Schroeder, who shares Hartford and her 11-month-old son Messer Rhys with husband Beau Clark, continues to adjust to the challenges of motherhood. Reflecting on her journey from one child to two, she recently told PEOPLE about the intensity of parenting and how she's learning to manage it. She describes Hartford as her "mini-me" and sees her daughter as both a reflection of herself and a source of personal growth. "It's my karma, she's my karma," she joked, but added that this connection also gives her the tools to parent with understanding.

ALSO READ: What Is Ariana Madix’s Net Worth in 2024? Exploring The TV Star’s Wealth And Fortune