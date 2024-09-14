‘I Found Myself In A Position...’ Justin Timberlake Pleads Guilty In His DWI Case; To Pay Hefty Fine

Justin Timberlake has pleaded guilty for his DWI case in the drunk driving charges. On September 13, Timberlake appeared in court with his attorney, Edward Burke Jr., where the musician addressed the judge and said that he was disappointed by his act of breaking the rules and has been reflecting upon his doings ever since. Moreover, the popular personality in the industry also expressed gratitude to the people involved in the case.

During his appearance at the Sag Harbour courthouse, the actor-singer revealed, "I did not live up to the standard I hold myself to.” He went on to state to the court that he would "like to take a moment to show gratitude to everybody involved." Timberlake also mentioned that coming from a small town he understands "the strain this can put" on his fans as well as the resources.

After the musician’s statements in the court, he was questioned by the lawyer of the opposite party, Irace, over the intent of the actor over driving. Timberlake responded, "I found myself in a position where I should've taken a moment; I should've had better judgment. I understand and appreciate the seriousness of this."

Meanwhile, Irace claimed that he appreciated the singer’s honesty and believes that he would not make a similar mistake in the future. While the plea for the actor to be jailed was dismissed, Timberlake is still to pay a fine of $500 and provide 25 months of social services.

Post the hearing, both Burke and Timberlake released a statement overviewing the case. They said, "The evidence revealed that my client finished the contents of one drink in two hours at the American Hotel.”

Burke went on to reveal to the reports, "Contrary to what was reported, he wasn't drinking other people's drinks or warned in advance not to drive. He wasn't rude; he wasn't obnoxious; he wasn't belligerent. In fact, he was polite, he was cooperative and he was respectful during his entire encounter with law enforcement."

Previously, the Trolls actor’s license was cancelled after being charged for driving while intoxicated. Meanwhile, the musician’s wife, Jessica Biel has been supportive of him throughout the court case.

