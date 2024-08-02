'I Had No Idea...': Jeremy Renner Reveals Robert Downey Jr Didn't Mention His Casting As Doctor Doom In Upcoming MCU Movie

Robert Downey Jr. will play the supervillain role of Doctor Doom in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe projects, and fans are super excited to see him taking on another intriguing role. However, his Marvel co-star and longtime pal Jeremy Renner recently revealed that Downey didn't tell him about his casting. The actor shared that after he heard the announcement of his casting, which Marvel confirmed at the San Diego Comic-Con, he contacted him on their Avengers group chat.

In a recent interview with US Weekly, Jeremy Renner shared that just like millions of Robert Downey Jr. fans, he is thrilled that the actor would depict the villain role in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars. However, Renner admitted that he heard nothing about his casting from Downey.

He shared, "I had no idea. The son of a b**ch didn’t say anything to me. We’re good friends. There’s the Avengers family chat. The original six. He said not a peep."

The Captain America: Civil War movie actor further mentioned that when he got to know about the news, he got online and "started blowing up his (Downey) phone like, ‘What’s going on? You’ve been hiding this from us the whole time?’ It’s exciting news. I’m really, really excited about it.”

ALSO READ: Internet Believes Cillian Murphy Would Have Been Better Dr Doom After Robert Downey Jr.'s Surprise Reveal

The actor then shared his thoughts on whether fans could expect to see him returning to play Hawkeye in the new Avengers projects. He explained that Marvel has a lot of "wonderful characters" and storylines to manage for their future projects.

Advertisement

Renner said he believes it's a "huge undertaking," noting that, with Robert Downey Jr. and the Russo brothers involved, along with Kevin Feige and Marvel, "I think this is a direction where Marvel’s gonna do well."

The actor mentioned that he is excited about upcoming projects but acknowledged that everything is "brand new, and it all just happened," noting, "They just made the announcement, so I guess we got to start figuring it all out.”

ALSO READ: ‘It Was A Great Gig’: Jeremy Renner Offers Drew Barrymore Lipstick Advice While Recalling Working At Department Store

Meanwhile, Jeremy Renner has joined the cast of the upcoming film Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery alongside co-star Daniel Craig, which is set to be released on Netflix in 2025.