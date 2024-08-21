‘I Have a Charmed Existence’: Meg Ryan Says She Is Grateful for Her Life

Meg Ryan took part in a masterclass on August 20 at the Sarajevo Film Festival, where she talked about her life and career with an emphasis on her present contentment. Ryan, who received the Honorary Heart of Sarajevo award, conveyed a great feeling of contentment with the path her life has taken.

She expressed how privileged she feels and how she doesn't think she's been denied any opportunities. Ryan made it clear that she doesn't like to linger on any perceived flaws in her personal or professional life and would rather concentrate on the good things in life.

Ryan addressed the problem of aging in the entertainment industry, noting that performers' opportunities may become limited as they age. Despite this reality, she maintains a good attitude, claiming that she prefers to focus on the rewarding elements of her experiences.

She characterized herself as "the luckiest person you're ever going to meet" and expressed thanks for the chances she's had and the amazing people she's worked with. Furthermore, Ryan stated that, while age may impair actor opportunities, it does not have the same impact on other industry roles such as directing or producing. She noted that these roles provide various options for creative expression.

Ryan emphasized that her ultimate objective is to use creativity to express herself, and that this might go beyond conventional acting roles. Her comments demonstrated her belief in the importance of creative expression and her upbeat approach to overcoming the problems associated with age. They also revealed a broad view of job advancement and personal fulfillment.

Meg Ryan discussed her views on aging in an interview for the December 2023 issue of Glamour less than a year ago. She made the observation that youth receive too much attention in our culture and she thought back on her own experience.

Ryan said she's happy with her age now and urged people to accept their own. She acknowledged that she wishes someone had told her sooner to unwind and stop worrying about the difficulties that come with becoming older. Ryan says the important thing is to move on from the challenges.

Ryan also highlighted her return to the film industry, which came with the release of her romantic comedy What Happens Later in November of the previous year. This film, co-starring David Duchovny, was her first since 2015 and her second directorial effort. Ryan underlined her continued love for performing and directing, emphasizing her commitment to making compelling films.

In October 2023, the actress—who adopted Daisy, age 18, and Jack Quaid, age 32—told PEOPLE that she had taken a long hiatus from performing. She claimed she left the spotlight to concentrate on her own development and other aspects of her life. She desired to broaden her horizons and grow personally outside of her profession.

She no longer sees acting as a way of life; it's just a profession. Her profession is now managed in a more balanced and healthy manner, thanks to this shift in viewpoint. She feels more able to appreciate her employment and concentrate on other significant aspects of her life when she views her work as a component of her life rather than the entirety of it

