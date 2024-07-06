‘I Knew She Was A Keeper’: Andy Murray Shares The Story Of Vomiting In Front Of His Wife Kim

Andy Murray and his wife, Kim Sears, did not meet the way most couples do. The 37-year-old tennis star shared their story during an interview at Wimbledon. He told how his first meeting with her turned out to be less than perfect.

The unorthodox first meeting

Murray and Sears crossed paths when they were eighteen. It was in New York during the U.S. Open where Kim’s father introduced them. They then went out for dinner, but Murray confessed that he felt butterflies in his stomach.

Andy said he “choked a little bit the first time we went out.” As they were leaving, he escorted her to her hotel room and asked for her email address, which he said was weird.

Despite this clumsiness, Sears came to see him play. Unfortunately, Murray became nervous again. At one point, he vomited twice right in the middle of that match, once beside Sears and again on his opponent’s racquet bag. Despite all these mishaps, she still loved him as well as Murray knew she was special.

Ten years of infatuation

Their initial encounter happened when they got married ten years later, in April 2015. Then, in reflecting on their relationship, Murray commended Sears as “an extremely incredible support system." He says, “She's been an amazing, amazing support to me and my whole family and is the best mom.”

He mentioned how it changed him while talking about marriage with The New York Times previously. “I think getting married is a progression,” he said. He stressed the need to create an equilibrium between family life and work focus.

However, despite their marriage, things didn’t change much as far as Andy is concerned. “I didn't go on a honeymoon after we got married; I went to Barcelona and trained for 10 days to get ready for the clay-court season”, he noted harmoniously.

Murray’s account highlights the importance of personal and professional support. His relationship with Sears shows that even unlikely beginnings can result in enduring partnerships. From the first date to marriage, which lasted for a decade, they proved the value of persistence and love.

