'I Know That She Will...': Jennifer Lawrence Officially Endorses Kamala Harris For President, Shares Reason Behind Her Choice

Jennifer Lawrence has officially thrown her weight behind Kamala Harris for the 2024 presidential election, scheduled to take place on November 5. The primary reason for the Oscar winner’s support of the Democratic candidate is that she believes, “Abortion is literally on the ballot.”

“I am voting for Kamala Harris because I think she’s an amazing candidate, and I know that she will do whatever she can to protect reproductive rights,” the Silver Linings Playbook star told People in a new interview. She also expressed that the most important agenda for Americans this election season should be ensuring that the White House doors remain closed to anyone planning to ban abortion.

Though she did not name names, Harris’s competition in the race for the presidential seat—Trump—was an evident target, though his stance on a nationwide abortion ban has softened recently. His running mate, JD Vance, is also not a favorite among female voters, as he made his viewpoint on reproductive rights clear in 2021 when he allegedly referred to women choosing not to have children as "childless cat ladies."

Ahead of the presidential election, Lawrence, a self-professed feminist, is producing two soon-to-be-released documentaries that discuss the issue of female freedom under her banner Excellent Cadaver. These include Bread and Roses, which chronicles the lives of three women living under Taliban rule in Afghanistan, and Zurawski v. Texas, about abortion care supporters who sued the southwestern state in 2023.

Explaining why she chose to depict these two sensitive tales on screen, Lawrence said she often gets trolled online for not having formal education but still having a say in political matters. However, she feels she has the right to showcase what she stands for on screen because that’s where she gets most of her education. Lawrence added that she finds storytelling a much more connective medium for informing people on various subjects, as one might forget a headline after a while, but never a visual representation that highlights the emotional side of the same issue.

Bread and Roses is helmed by Afghan filmmaker Sahra Mani and co-produced by Malala Yousafzai. About the opportunity to meet the Nobel laureate, the No Hard Feelings actress said it was an absolute honor. “She’s unsurprisingly brilliant,” she added of Yousafzai.

The depiction of Zurawski v. Texas has equally well-known names attached to it, as it is helmed by Maisie Crow and Abbie Perrault, and co-produced by Hillary and Chelsea Clinton.

Lawrence hopes her films inspire audiences to hold their leaders accountable, donate to causes that support the subject matter of the film, volunteer, and most importantly, exercise their civic duties by taking action and voting. “The most important thing we can do right now is just vote,” Lawrence asserted in her interview.

Other celebrities who have publicly endorsed Harris and her running mate JD Vance include Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Finneas, Fran Drescher, Bill Nye, Carole King, Justin Vernon, John Legend, Megan Thee Stallion, Quavo, and more.

