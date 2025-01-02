'I Love You Always': Wicked's Ariana Grande Drops New Post As She Wishes Fans A Happy New Year; See Here

Wicked fame Ariana Grande celebrated the new year 2025 with fans by treating them to her new pictures. The actress-singer dropped behind-the-scenes moments from the sets of her latest film on her Instagram.

Alongside the pictures, Grande also shared an adorable caption in which she talked about celebrating a year of art and heart. In addition to the Jon M. Chu directorial, the Swindle star also posted photos from the sets of The Boy is Mine.

Grande was seen dressed as a Catwoman. Additionally, in the pictures of the carousel post, the Yours Truly crooner had donned a blue-green flowy dress as she posed dreamily for the camera. Another photo had Grande donning a Mickey Mouse t-shirt and ears as she smiled for a black and white capture.

As for the caption, the actress wrote, "A year full of art and heart!" She added, "Thank you eternally for your love and support; words truly don’t suffice. I love you always and am wishing you all a very happy new year!"

In addition to sharing pictures from her sets, the musician also posted a blurry image of herself and Ethan Slater as Jeff Goldblum clicked the selfie in front. Other personalities seen in the actress’ photo dump included Wicked director Jon M. Chu, co-star Cynthia Erivo, Michelle Yeoh, and music video director Christian Breslauer.

An image from the post also included Grande hugging the original Glinda, Kristin Chenoweth. In a previous interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress opened up about the Broadway cast members’ impact on her life.

She shared, "The original Broadway cast recording was my lifeline growing up.” The Sweetener singer further revealed, "And that was deeply intertwined in my DNA my whole life. It was always something that brought me great comfort and happiness."

Apart from her big Wicked release, the actress also dropped her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine. The musician also returned to host SNL for the second time.

The first part of the Jon M. Chu directorial has been gaining good reviews from the audience and critics. The second part of the movie franchise is slated to hit theaters in 2025.

