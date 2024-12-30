Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning Recreate THIS Viral Moment From Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo’s Wicked Press Tour; SEE Here

Timothée Chalamet and Elle Fanning are currently on the press tour of their film A Complete Unknown. On December 28, the co-stars sat down to chat with Out journalist Tracy Gilchrist, who went viral in November when interviewing Wicked actors Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo.

When Tracy started the interview with the "holding space" quip referring to the viral meme, Chalamet and Fanning admitted feeling "starstruck" and recreated the moment. "First off, I just want to let you know that I am holding space for you," the journalist said. The Wonka actor held out his index finger, and his co-star pinched it with her thumb and pointer finger — similar to what the Wicked co-stars did.

"It's an honor talking to you; I feel like sort of starstruck," Chalamet went on. "There's nothing that we can do that can trump what happened, you know what I mean," the Maleficent actress added.

In the original and no-viral interview, Tracy told Grande and Erivo that the LGBTQ+ community felt connected to the "holding space" lyric from the film's musical number Defying Gravity. While the latter was answering, explaining what it meant to her, the Positions singer held on to her index finger.

In an interview with Variety, Grande explained that she thought her Wicked co-star was going to cry, so she held her finger to provide support. "I just wanted to be there because I knew something big was happening," she said about clutching Erivo's finger and tapping her long acrylic nail.

The singer-actress admitted that she didn't know what "holding space" meant while Erivo grew emotional and responded, "I didn't know that was happening." The pop star admitted feeling "relieved" that netizens were also baffled by the interaction. "The best thing to is to really hold space with that," she added at the time.

As for Chalamet and Fanning, it's their second time working together in a film after the Woody Allen helmed 2019 rom-com A Rainy Day in New York. In the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, the Dune actor portrays the musician, and Fanning plays one of his love interests, Sylvie Russo. The film was released in theaters on December 25.