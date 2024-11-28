‘I Should Be The Next….’: Kathy Griffin Is Ready For Love Again And Wishes To Find Her Soulmate In THIS Show

Kathy Griffin, who is widely appreciated for her comedy stints and for her acting talents, is open to being in love again.

Recently appearing on the podcast Politickin’ with Gavin Newsom, Marshawn Lynch, and Doug Hendrickson, she divulged a lot about her future plans while also discussing the comedy tour that she is currently doing.

One of the three hosts on the show asked Kathy Griffin if she has a love life at present. Well, her reply had created a feeling of intrigue amongst all those listening to her words.

“Excuse me? I think I should be the next Golden Bachelorette,” the Hot Cup of Talk star stated.

Further expressing herself on the aforementioned podcast, Griffing went on to address Joan Vassos, who was the first woman to lead this chapter of the Bachelor franchise.

Kathy Griffin explained that she loves Vassos, adding, “Kathy Griffin’s the Golden Bachelorette.”

Talking about the plot of the episodes that will have her on Golden Bachelorette, the actress stated that in the first few episodes, which have the most “bachelors and the most roses,” she would “f**k each one, each one, and then I decide.”

Griffin then mentioned that there should be no hidden camera, only a little bit of blur areas “for the cellulite,” which will have the show's rating tear through the roof.

If only ABC actually considered Kathy Griffin for the next season of The Golden Bachelorette, the celebrity would be seen competing against all the other women contestants on the show's second season.

It is crucial to know that until now none of the shows in the Bachelor universe has had a celebrity as its contestant. However, that does not mean that the channel would not aim for one.

As per an insider, close to ABC, who spoke to Entertainment Weekly, the network might just be interested in having Kathy Griffin on their show.

For those who do not know, the first season of The Golden Bachelorette aired its finale on November 13. This was where Vassos and insurance executive Chock Chapple had gotten engaged.

