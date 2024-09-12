‘I Started Getting Phone Calls’: Dave Bautista Lands His Own Rom-Com After Viral Comments About Being ‘Unattractive’

Dave Bautista has been cast for an upcoming rom-com after his comments over being unattractive. In conversation with Page Six last January, the actor opened up about never getting an opportunity to play a soft character like in the romance movies.

Moreover, Bautista also questioned his looks and asked if there was anything unappealing about him. Meanwhile, a year later, the actor has confirmed to be a part of the new romance film. He shared to have received multiple phone calls for the movie offers, and he had to filter out the options.

During the promotions of his new film, The Killer’s Game, Bautista revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that his viral comments “sparked quite a conversation, but I started getting a lot of phone calls after that.”

The actor recalled, “I said that and started getting calls immediately. So we’ve got a couple that we’re developing that are actually really funny.” He went on to add that he is “making my way there, like a full-on rom-com. Not like an action rom-com, a full-on rom-com.”

Talking about romance, the actor shared the insights of his character in The Killer’s Game, where he got to have a fling onscreen with his co-star, Sofia Boutella. It will be the first time in Bautista’s career of acting that he will portray a leading man with love interest.

Speaking of his role in the movie, the Guardians of the Galaxy actor stated that he was initially a bit hesitant over taking up the role. He said, “It was nerve-racking for me; I’m hoping people receive it well, still a little self-conscious about it. It was a challenge that I wanted; and I accepted.”

He went on to add, “It was a couple of years ago where I said to myself I need to stop taking so many supporting roles, and I need to seek out lead roles, even if I have to create lead roles for myself.”

“It’s funny, I want to be a bigger star so I can make smaller films, that’s my goal. Those are the films I love. But the fastest route to that is being a commodity; if you’re a big star, you’re a commodity.” Bautista explained.

As for the rom-com, details have not been let out by the actor. Meanwhile for his action movie, the actor will fight hitmen while being an assassin himself.

The Killer’s Game will hit theaters on September 13.

