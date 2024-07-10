'I Want To Be Everything My Mother Wasn't': Pregnant Gypsy Rose Blanchard Gets Emotional Talking About Motherhood

Gypsy Rose Blanchard wants to be the best mother she can be!

As someone who did not have a healthy motherly influence, the formally incarcerated couldn’t hold back tears talking about motherhood in her pregnancy announcement video. Blanchard—expecting her first child with boyfriend Ken Urker—wants to be “everything” her mother wasn’t!

Gypsy Rose Blanchard gets emotional talking about being a mom

On Tuesday, July 9, the Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star announced her pregnancy with a video on her YouTube channel. After having suffered painful medical abuse from her mother, Gypsy planned Dee Dee Blanchard’s assassination, which led to her incarceration and changed her life forever.

Although Gypsy buried the hatchet of her past and started her new life amid her pregnancy, she couldn’t help but reflect on her experience with her mother. "All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby," she said as she burst into tears.

"I am a mother now, I am happy, and I just want to be a good mother for my child. I want to be everything my mother wasn't," she added.

Gypsy continued to talk about her and Urker's coming from “broken homes” and how this would influence their parenting. “I think we both agree that neither one of us wants our child to be in that kind of a situation,” she said.

Even though she could not possibly know what the future holds for her and Urker, she believes they’d stand strong in the face of challenges. “Whatever we face, we'll face it together. We're a family now," she said.

Is Gypsy Rose Blanchard ready to be a mom?

The Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup star says she knew that people would be concerned about her ability to be a mother after having been through so much drama since her prison release. And sure enough, there were people in the comments who were not in favor of her happy announcement.

“This is all moving entirely too fast…” one user wrote. Another commented, “Ken left before. He will leave again. A baby has never made a man stay...and he left you at the lowest point of your life, serving time in prison.”

Gypsy saw the backlash coming and addressed it in her announcement video. "I know that there are going to be people who feel like I'm not ready to be a mother," she said. “I don't know if anyone's really ready to be a mother.”

She also revealed that she was 11 weeks into her pregnancy and that the baby would arrive in January 2025. "This was not planned at all; it was completely unexpected, but we're both very excited to take on this new journey of parenthood," she added.

